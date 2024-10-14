Daniel Dubois Vs Anthony Joshua Rematch Date Proposed
By Isaac Nyamungu
Saudi’s chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh has confirmed that is the target date for the rematch of last month’s fight at Wembley Stadium. The rematch between IBF world heavyweight boxing champion Daniel Dubois and the former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua draws closer as boxing financier Turki revealed the date Saturday during a press conference at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.
Though the rematch will be held in Riyadh and Alalshikh also indicated the undercard could be a 5 v 5 fight between Frank Warren’s Queensberry and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom promotions. The date has been penciled in for February 22, 2025, with the venue yet to be decided.
Their first bout was held at Wembley Stadium to an audience of over 96,000, but the rematch is anticipated to happen in Saudi Arabia.
Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21KO) was the underdog going into the ring as the defending IBF World heavyweight champion against opponent Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25KO), who was predicted to become a three-time world champion on September 21.
Dubois overpowered Joshua with ease on September 21 as he crashed his countryman in every round but became victorious before closing the match in style, in a knockout that concluded as one-sided thrashing.
The entire boxing industry fraternity was in the region for Riyadh Season. In the key function of a studded night, Artur Beterbiev emerged victorious winning the undisputed light heavyweight championship when he conquered Dmitry Bivol with a majority decision win. Joshua’s manager Freddie Cunningham was also in Riyadh as talks progressed on the rematch. The deal is not done yet. Dubois defended the IBF heavyweight title with an upset win over Joshua last month when he knocked him out in the fifth round.
Antony Joshua (AJ) stated that he wanted the rematch and Dubois’ team were immediately willing to do it again. ‘AJ’ has another mega money fight in his contract with Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season events and will use it to try to get revenge against Dubois.
"I think it would be part of Riyadh Season in Riyadh. Riyadh Season runs from October to end of February, early March,” said AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn when earlier deliberating on the Joshua vs Dubois rematch.
"So anything within that period takes place in Riyadh. So yeah, it would be part of Riyadh Season if it were to happen," he added.