Yoel Romero Makes Successful BKFC Debut With Dominant 2nd Round TKO
Yoel Romero is officially a BKFC heavyweight contender.
For years, many fans have wanted to see the former UFC title challenger in the BKFC ring. The 'Soldier of God' finally signed with the company in July and made his debut at BKFC 80 in Hollywood, Florida.
Romero wasted no time in his debut, running through Theo Doukas to begin his bare-knuckle career 1-0. The 48-year-old ageless wonder looked as spry and as athletic as ever, knocking Doukas down three times en route to the stoppage.
Romero took his time in the first round to gain reads on Doukas, a fellow BKFC debutant. However, once he found his timing, he was a freight train in the second frame.
With the win, Romero improved to 2-0 in combat sports in 2025. Since parting with the PFL in 2024, Romero has won two fights in Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing league, including a third-round TKO win over Ras Hylton in March.
When the UFC surprisingly released him in 2020, many expected the then-43-year-old Romero to quietly fade into retirement. He has done the exact opposite and continues to defy Father Time, showing no signs of slowing down, even late into his forties.
Despite his age, Romero seems to be a perfect fit with the BKFC. Although he entered MMA with a wrestling background, he mad a name for himself with his explosive power and unbreakable chin, two elements of his game that are clearly still with him.
Yoel Romero enters intriguing BKFC heavyweight division
With his second-round knockout victory, Romero is suddenly an intriguing addition to a growing BKFC heavyweight division.
Former UFC veteran Ben Rothwell reigns over the division after taking the belt off the waist of longtime champion Mick Terrill in January. The division also includes undefeated phenom Leonardo Perdomo — who headlined BKFC 80 with another first-round TKO win over Arnold Adams — Josh Watson and Parker Porter.
Perdomo is practically cemented as Rothwell's first challenger, but beyond that, the division is wide open. Few fighters in the BKFC have the fan backing that Romero does.
Romero, who competed at 185 pounds in the UFC, will give up some size to bigger opponents. Yet, the Cuban fan-favorite showed off his speed in his debut, in which he was light-years faster than Doukas.
At 48, Romero does not figure to have much time remaining in his combat sports career. But at this point, that statement almost seems inappropriate.
