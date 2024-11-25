Darren Till's Rush To Return To Fighting: Signed Contract Blindly
By Kemboi Robert
The 31-year-old, who hails from Walton, will face off against Fury on January 18 at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena in his second boxing fight since he left the UFC in March 2023.
Former UFC contender Darren Till has shockingly admitted that he doesn’t know how much he will be paid for his upcoming Misfits fight against Tommy Fury. He revealed that his eagerness to return to combat sports led him to sign the contract without reading it.
Fury, 25, is the half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and has established himself as a leading figure in the influencer boxing world, having secured wins over KSI and Jake Paul in 2023.
Till, though, has admitted he can't wait to face 'TNT' Fury in the ring in the New Year as he wants to correct the errors of how his UFC career ended. However, he has confessed he is still unsure how much he will be paid for the bout by Misfits.
At a media interview Till said: "I'm not here for friends, Ariel. I've made friends. Towards the end of my UFC career, I had a end and I've been waiting for two years for this now.
"I've got pure aggression and pure violence to take out on someone. So, I'm not here for friends...I'm not even here for the money at this point, I couldn't give a I just want to fight."
"I don't know. I have not got one clue how much I'm getting paid. I could look in the contract now and see, but I signed it without looking and that's the truth. Till added.
"Why? Because I don't care! When are you all going to get it in your head that I'm not like all these fighters out here? I'm one of the lads from the streets. Yeah, I walk around about my day, I don't need no security, I don't need anyone holding my hand, it's me. I'm not arsed.
"This first fight is not about that, this is to get the leg in," replied Till. "And then just take over. And potentially, when I've done all these fools in the influencer boxing, then the world's my oyster because I'm not finishing fighting Ariel, I'm 31 for Christ sake. I'm a puppy in the game."
Fury later revealed that the fight would take place at heavyweight, though Till, who competed at welterweight and middleweight during his time in MMA, insisted he was unsure on the weight class, as well as how many rounds the contest will last and the ounce of the gloves that will be used.
"They said a weight and asked me if I could get to it, so I said yeah. I don't know," said Till. "I think they said six or eight [rounds], I'm going to ask for two because I'm f*****.
"Don't know, don't care. If the gloves don't work, I'll just elbow his kite off, how about that?!"