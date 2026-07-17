Major Update on Vergil Ortiz Jr's Lawsuit Against Golden Boy Promotions

Vergil Ortiz Jr. earned a reputation as a straight-ahead brawler who doesn't go in reverse.

The 28-year-old has been facing off against his toughest opponent yet, with several lucrative fights on the horizon. No punches were thrown, nor blood was shed. Yet, Ortiz won, opening the door to the rest of his career.

Ortiz and his manager, Rick Mirigian, have been at odds with Golden Boy Promotions since January, when Ortiz filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy for breach of contract. And in the months since, there's been a fiery back-and-forth between the parties both in the courtroom and on social media. However, that now appears to be behind them.

Vergil Ortiz lands a right hand on Serhii Bohachuk. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Vergil Ortiz and Golden Boy reach settlement

On July 17, it was announced that Ortiz and Golden Boy Promotions had "amicably" reached an agreement that avoids arbitration and any further litigation.

Back in January, Ortiz sued Golden Boy to exit his contract in order to seek a fight with Jaron "Boots" Ennis (36-0-1 No Contest). In response, Golden Boy Productions obtained an injunction, barring Ortiz from trying to set up the Ennis fight. Now, those hurdles do not exist. Golden Boy's Chief Executive Officer ,Oscar De La Hoya, praised the agreement in a press release.

"Our relationship with Vergil has spanned more than a decade, and we are proud to have played a role in his development into one of the sport's premier fighters. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together with Vergil Jr., Rick Mirigian, and the rest of Team Ortiz to deliver the biggest fights possible for boxing fans."

Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Instead of being coy or talking without saying anything of consequence, De La Hoya said he will still work today to help the super welterweight through the rest of his career. With that said, does the dynamic change? A settlement will lead some to think that De La Hoya has actually lost by settling.

Ortiz hasn't stepped in the ring since a second-round knockout of Erickson Lubin. Now, as Ennis' recent victory over Xander Zayas fades into the rearview mirror, no obstacles stand in the way of the two fighters facing off. Ortiz appreciated the resolution of the process.

“I’m very grateful that Golden Boy and I were able to come to an understanding and resolve everything. I’m excited to move forward and make the biggest fights happen, including the Ennis fight. My only focus is on delivering unforgettable fights for the fans, and I know my team and I will accomplish that together.”

Ortiz doesn't mention Golden Boy except to thank them. From there, his comments look like he is looking towards the future, potentially one without them. If Ennis is the intended opponent, can Golden Boy do enough to make the fight happen and completely make amends with Ortiz?