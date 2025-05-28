David Benavidez's Father Says Son Would Send Canelo Alvarez To The Hospital
Canelo Alvarez is set to fight Terence Crawford on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. It's a dream fight for many fans and experts as they believe Canelo and Crawford are two of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the moment.
Another fighter fans have wanted to see face Alvarez for a long time is David Benavidez. 'The Mexican Monster', however, has moved up to 175 lbs and holds the WBC light heavyweight title at the moment.
Benavidez's father thinks Canelo's fight against Crawford won't be entertaining and predicts a repeat of the Mexican's bouts against Jermell Charlo and William Scull. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said:
I think it's going to be a boring fight. I am hoping that it's a little bit exciting. I heard that Canelo was the worst fight ever on pay-per-view to throw the least punches in history. So, we're hoping to see a great fight, a good fight, but that match-up is not a match-up to be excited.
When asked whether Canelo Alvarez will fight David Benavidez if he defeats Terence Crawford, Benavidez Sr. said:
He doesn't want to face David Benavidez. David Benavidez is a very young fighter. Super young, very strong, he has proven himself to be a top young fighter, and one of the best at 168 lbs and one of the best at 175 lbs. It would be bad for boxing for David Benavidez to fight Canelo Alvarez. To be honest, I would say he'd send him to a hospital. The body is not the same anymore.
