Paulie Malignaggi Aims Brutal Dig At Mario Barrios, Predicts Pacquiao vs Barrios Winner
Manny Pacquiao is set to return to action on July 19, taking on Mario Barrios for the WBC Welterweight title. This marks Pacquiao's return to action after a hiatus of almost four years, as his last fight was in 2021 against Yordenis Ugas.
Pacquiao, now 46, last won against Keith Thurman in 2019. While he is an accomplished legend who won world titles in eight different weight classes, Pacquiao' return in his mid-40s is surprising.
Paulie Malignaggi has given his prediciton for the upcoming fight and he's far from impressed by Barrios, claiming that the 30-year-old is getting worse with every fight. Malignaggi said:
I think if the welterweight division was more competitive, Manny wouldn't come back. I think he's picking a moment where he sees an opportunity.
He continued:
Mario Barrios not only continues to not impress, he looks like he's getting worse, and he wasn't that good to begin with. In a weak welterweight division, a guy like that has picked up a world title. I think Manny sees an opportunity to step in and create a historic moment for himself.
Malignaggi was asked whether he'd make a comeback to take on someone like Barrios and he went on a brutal verbal demolition of Barrios, saying:
I think anybody would step in against Barrios. Anybody has a chance of beating Barrios. I think Barrios sucks. I am in shock to see that guy is a world champion.
MORE: Freddie Roach Admits He Didn't Want Manny Pacquiao To Come Out Of Retirement
Malignaggi, however, brought up that Pacquiao looked very bad in his exhibition bout against DK Yoo in December 2022. He said:
Manny did look really bad in the exhibition with the Korean guy. So, we don't really know what Manny has left, even at his age, no matter how bad Barrios is, there's a possibility that Manny is that shot.
Malignaggi further added:
The curiosity of this fight is who's gonna show up worse? Barrios, who sucks and he's getting worse every single fight or Manny, who's 46, and probably not for his best health to be fighting.
