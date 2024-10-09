David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Set for Early 2025 in High-Stakes Super Middleweight Showdown
By Moses Ochieng
David Benavidez revealed on social media that his upcoming bout will be against fellow super middleweight contender David Morrell, setting the stage for a high-profile showdown between two of the division's elite. Benavidez’s interim WBC title and Morrell’s secondary WBA title will be up for grabs.
Both fighters have cemented their status as top contenders in the super middleweight division, with many considering Saul "Canelo" Alvarez as the only fighter ranked above them due to his reign as the undisputed champion. After somewhat lackluster performances in their light heavyweight debuts, Benavidez and Morrell are looking to deliver more impressive showings against tougher competition.
“There was a lot of names on the table, but I wanted to give my fans the best fight possible. I reached out to David Morrell and his team to make this happen, and we got the contract done. This fight really is going to be a banger! 2 of the best in the division and 2 titles on the line.” Benavidez said on Instagram
Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), the 27-year-old Phoenix native now training with his family near Seattle, last fought in June, securing a 12-round unanimous decision victory over former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk. That win, part of the Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin pay-per-view event, was Benavidez’s only appearance in 2024. If Morrell doesn’t want a similar fate, he’ll need to knock out Benavidez on January 25th. Luckily for Morrell, he possesses tremendous punching power and can eliminate the judges from the equation.
Morrell had been challenging Benavidez for years, but Benavidez chose to fight older veterans instead. Many believe the only reason Benavidez finally agreed to face Morrell was his unimpressive performance against Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic on August 3rd.
Although the 26-year-old Morrell dominated Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs), a former light heavyweight title challenger, hurting him several times, he couldn’t secure a knockout and appeared vulnerable.