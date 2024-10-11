December 7th It Is! Rafael Espinoza And Robeisy Ramirez Agree To Face Each Other
By Isaac Nyamungu
Rafael Espinoza alongside his opponent Robeisy Ramirez were able to come to reach an agreement after all. The Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez WBO featherweight title rematch will not go to a purse bid tomorrow, as Top Rank reached an agreement with both fighters before the deadline.
A tremendous featherweight rematch will occur, after the World Boxing Organization confirmed both parties came to terms. Representatives for Espinoza and Ramirez struck a deal just in time avoid a purse bid hearing scheduled for Friday.
“Be advised the parties reached an agreement,” WBO head counsel Gustavo Olivieri communicated to The Ring and other outlets. “Therefore, the purse bid schedule for tomorrow is terminated, effective immediately,” he asserted.
Espinoza, who is (25-0, 21 knockouts) will stab the second defense of his WBO featherweight title. The 6’1″ Mexican won the belt in a thrilling 12-round decision over Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) last Dec. 9 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Both boxers were dropped however; a 12th round knockdown obtained by Espinoza sealed the victory. Thereafter, Espinoza beat down unheralded Sergio Chirino in June, while Ramirez bounced back from defeat with a one-punch finish of Brandon Benitez shortly thereafter. They’re quite clearly two of the best boxers the division has to offer and their charms promise another banger.
“[Rafael] Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez have an agreement for a rematch for the [WBO] Featherweight Championship. The estimated starting date and venue was December 7 in Phoenix. We’ll see if it holds. Rafael ‘Divino’ Espinoza vs Robeisy ‘Tren’ Ramírez #DivinoTren2 will be on the coestelar of #NavarreteValdez2 on the 7th of December in Phoenix,” wrote Salvador Rodriguez on X.
Espinoza as well as Ramirez will be the co-main event on the Dec. 7 Top Rank card in Arizona, headlined by the rematch between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez.
In the event the date sticks, it will be paired with another terrific rematch. WBO 130-pound titlist Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) and former two-division belt-holder Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) are due to meet again atop the show. Navarrete won their first fight via unanimous decision last Aug. 12 in nearby Glendale, Arizona.
Moreover, according to WBO rules and regulations, Espinoza has until Dec. 9 to make his first compulsory title defense. The prospected Dec. 7 date will satisfy that deadline.