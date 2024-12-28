Devin Haney Now Wants A Comeback In 2025
By Isaac Nyamungu
As 2024 draws to its conclusion, Devin Haney is preparing to embark on the ring. He has been gathering substantial attention on social media. The boxer has constantly been engaging his fans on his social media accounts. This increase in interest may point at a possible comeback in 2025.
Devin Haney is back in the gym. The former two-division titlist has resumed trainings even as 2024 nears an end. He is optimistic as he gears up for a return to the ropes in the spring 2025.
He has remained fallow since he lost to Ryan Garcia on April 20th. It is apparent that the loss tainted his career impetus moving forward. When he lost such a match, he opted to go for the worst – remain inactive.
The 26-year old boxer, hasn’t been in the ring since his massively contentious fight with Ryan Garcia on April 20 of this year. Ryan Garcia floored him three times and emerged victorious with a majority verdict in Brooklyn. However, the bout was later altered to a no-contest. The contestation followed Garcia’s failed drug tests and further one-year suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission.
Haney’s high purse prospects could be attributable as one of the major hinderances barring him out of the ring. Therefore, if he maintains the expectation of receiving the same purse that he got for his match against Garcia, then he will have difficulties moving forward.
Moreover, Garcia had hugely missed weight for the contest, which was too much of a money-generator to basically withdraw at the eleventh hour.
He had further specified then that he would not fight again for a year, which appears to give a clear impression of when he wants his next bout to be.
The former two-division world champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) has no one at site to face. So, whether Haney can get the terms right to fight Garcia (24-1, 20 KO) again is another contentious issue.
Elsewhere, the 26-year-old Ryan Garcia attempted to stage an exhibition in Japan for December 30th, yet never materialized since he got an injury right after Golden Boy made a fuss about his contract. Further, the Promoters did not approve his participation in the event.
Haney hasn’t given any clues on who he wants to face. However, he must have a clash with a big name in case he desires to be paid along the terms of his last bout against Ryan. Thus, if that’s the match that he wants, then he needs to talk to his dad, Bill, to scrap off the lawsuit idea.
Though, if Haney could return to lightweight, he has other potential well-paying bouts for him. He can face fighters like Gervonta Davis, William Zepeda, Shakur Stevenson, or Keyshawn Davis.