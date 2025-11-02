Ryan Garcia Reportedly Nearing Deal For World Title Fight In Early 2026
It looks like Oscar De La Hoya was not lying when he said that Ryan Garcia's next fight would be announced by him.
The Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger has reported that Garcia is nearing a deal to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Officials with Garcia's promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, said they are working on contracts with Premier Boxing Champions to make the fight happen and are targeting an early 2026 date
Shutting Down Jake Paul Replacement Plan For Gervonta Davis
The news comes after speculation on whether or not Garcia was an option as a replacement opponent for Jake Paul. Paul's exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis is currently in jeopardy after alawsuit filed on Oct. 30th by his former girlfriend who accused Davis of domestic abuse.
However, De La Hoya said on social media that Garcia cannot fight Paul due to Golden Boy’s contract with DAZN, while Paul's next fight is scheduled to air on Netflix.
But it looks like the 27-year-old could be focused on bigger and better things, with the chance of fighting for his first world title in his career. If the bout is finalized, it adds potentially more star power to the top of the welterweight division and could be one of the biggest fights made outside the realm of Turki Al-Sheikh and Riyadh Season.
Garcia and Barrios Looking to Bounce Back in 2026
2025 did not go as expected for Garcia and Barrios. Both boxers had major fights this year, but did not fully capitalize on the moment.
Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) is coming off an upset loss to Rolando "Rolly" Romero on May 2nd, in the main event of Ring Magazine's Time Square card. Romero won that bout by unanimous decision to win the WBA (regular) welterweight title, and was later elevated to world champion after Jaron Ennis moved up to junior middleweight.
That loss added to the rough patch Garcia has been on after his win against Devin Haney on April 20th, 2024, which was overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for Ostarine.
Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) last fought to a majority draw against 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao on July 19th. It was Pacquiao's first fight since 2021. It's the second straight draw that the 30-year-old has fought to. Barrios made his first defense of his title, fighting to a split draw against Abel Ramos on Nov. 15th, 2024.
This fight could revitalize either boxer's career. For Garcia, a win brings him a world title that's always eluded him. For Barrios, a win against a major star could boost his stock and repair his credibility as a world champion at 147 lbs. If a deal can be made, this could be one of the most intriguing fights next year.
