Ryan Garcia Lashes Out After Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Announcement
After months of teasing a fight with Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul's team confirmed that his next opponent will instead be WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. It is safe to say that Ryan Garcia is not happy with the announcement.
Garcia slammed the fight on social media, saying that boxing is now "officially the WWE." He continued his rant on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that the "integrity" of boxing is waning each day.
"This just proves that the new blueprint is get popular to be a decent fighter," Garcia tweeted. "Pick fights to win that gives you advantage and continue to rack in money. Integrity of the sport is getting ruined every day. If you are [an] up and coming fighter, I'd just focus on strictly building your name."
Garcia fought Davis in April 2023, when he suffered his first professional loss. The seventh-round knockout was somewhat disputed by Garcia's fans due to the clause that prevented 'King Ry' from rehydrating after weigh-ins.
Since then, Garcia's career has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. He pulled off a tremendous upset win over Devin Haney in April 2024, only to have it overturned to a no-contest due to a positive drug test for Ostarine.
Following a one-year suspension for his PED usage, Garcia returned in May, only to suffer a lopsided loss to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero as a massive betting favorite.
Garcia is far from the only fighter who strongly opposes the matchup. Davis' most recent opponent, Lamont Roach Jr., who has been campaigning for a rematch since their draw on March 1, bashed the announcement with a series of duck emojis.
Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight details
Although still fresh and lacking specifics, the Paul-Davis fight was announced for Nov. 14 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Netflix further confirmed that it would broadcast the bout as part of its continued deal with Most Valuable Promotions.
The biggest question remains the weight at which the fight will commence, given the significant size disparity between the two boxers. Paul last weighed in at 199 pounds, just below the cruiserweight limit. Davis, a career lightweight, has never competed above 140 pounds.
Reports suggested that the fight would be an exhibition due to the weight discrepancy. Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, previously competed in a similar exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June 2021.
