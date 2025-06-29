Boxing

Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr To Fight In November For WBO Welterweight Title

A super-card is brewing for Riyadh Season , and it set to be headlined by Devin Haney and Brian Norman Jr. for the WBO welterweight championship.

Riyadh Season is starting to put together its next supercard in November, and now they may have their main event set.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh announced on "X" that undefeated KO artist, Brian Norman Jr. will defend his WBO welterweight title against former undisputed lightweight champion, Devin Haney. Norman is currently the No. 1 welterweight, according to Ring Magazine, while Haney will be fighting for the first time at 147 lbs.

Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) is coming off a Knockout of the Year contender against Jin Sasaki on June 19th in Japan. The 24-year-old from Georgia scored two knockdowns in the first round, before dropping Sasaki with a vicious left hook in the fifth round. Two months earlier, he stopped Derrieck Cuevas in the third round on March 29th.

Haney (32-0, 15 KOs), a former undisputed lightweight champion and WBC junior welterweight champion, last fought on May 2nd, beating Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision on the Times Square card.

This will be his second fight in 2025, after being inactive for a year following his grudge match against Ryan Garcia, which was originally a decision win for Garcia but was then ruled a No Contest after Garcia tested positive for Ostarine.

Alalshikh also named several other big fights that could potentially be in the works. Those include: Vergil Ortiz vs. Jaron "Boots" Ennis, Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez, Moses Itauma vs. Martin Bakole and Andy Cruz vs. William Zepeda.

The date and venue will be announced at a later date.

