Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Undercard Results: Floyd Schofield Steals Show With Vicious Knockout
The undercard of Jake Paul's June 28 fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is now completed, and several fighters produced impressive, star-making performances ahead of Paul's first fight since facing Mike Tyson back in November 2024.
Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield improved to 19-0 with a stunning first-round TKO of former super featherweight world champion Tevin Farmer in the first fight of the main card. Schofield looked crisp from the opening bell and dropped Farmer several times before the referee ultimately waved the fight off.
After the bout, Schofield (who has overcome a lot of criticism over the past year, after having to pull out of a fight with Shakur Stevenson due to illness in February) called Stevenson out, hoping to re-book that fight. And with this performance, Schofield is certainly on the radar of every top lightweight.
Also of note is boxing hall of famer-turned UFC champion Holly Holm made her return to the ring for the first time in over a decade and dominated against the formerly undefeated Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa, winning every single round on the judges' scorecards.
Avious Griffin and Julian Rodriguez went back and forth in a brawl that Rodriguez won with a knockout in the final round.
Raul Curiel also produced a stoppage over Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez in the 4th round, although some belief that fight was stopped too soon by the referee.
In the co-main event, Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez overcame a sluggish start and overall subpar performance to beat Yuniel Dorticos via unanimous decision, to retain his WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts.
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr undercard results
Main Card
- WBA/WBO cruiserweight titles: Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez def. Yuniel Dorticos (Unanimous decision)
- Welterweight: Raul Curiel def. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (TKO, Round 4)
- Welterweight: Julian Rodriguez def. Avious Griffin (TKO, Round 10)
- Lightweight: Floyd Schofield def. Tevin Farmer (TKO, Round 1)
Prelims
- Women's lightweight: Holly Holm def. Yolanda Guadalupe Vega Ochoa (Unanimous decision)
- Welterweight: Joel Iriarte def. Kevin Johnson (Unanimous decision)
- Super flyweight: John Ramirez def. Josue Jesus Morales (Unanimous decision)
- Bantamweight: Alexander Gueche def. Vincent Avina (Unanimous decision)
- Heavyweight: Joshua Edwards def. Dominic Hardy (TKO, Round 1)
- Super featherweight: Rene Alvarado def. Victor Morales (uUnanimous decision)
