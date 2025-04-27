Boxing Legend Christy Martin Picks Winner Of A Claressa Shields vs Laila Ali Fight
Boxing legend Christy Martin recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between two of the biggest names in the history of women’s boxing: Claressa Shields and Laila Ali.
Shields, the undefeated multi-division world champion who labels herself the greatest woman fighter ever, has called for a fight against Ali, the retired undefeated champion and daughter of Muhammad Ali, who many fight fans know simply as “The Greatest.”
During a recent episode of the Boxing Voice, Martin made her views clear:
"Laila would smoke her," Martin said emphatically, pointing to the significant power differential between the two fighters.
Martin added important context: during Ali’s professional career, she won 21 of her 24 fights by knockout. Shields, by contrast, has gone the distance in most of her 16 victories, recording only three stoppage wins.
Notably, Christy Martin was one of Laila Ali’s knockout victims, having faced Ali in 2003.
"You see how big Laila is?" she asked the interviewer.
For comparison, Shields is officially listed at 5'8" and has recently competed at heavyweight in her career. At the same time, Ali stood at 5'11" and had a natural size advantage in the super middleweight division.
Martin, known as "The Coal Miner's Daughter," also scolded Shields for repeatedly calling out a retired fighter. Laila Ali has not fought in almost two decades.
"Why don’t you pick on someone that’s your age and weight?"
In recent years, Claressa Shields has gained attention by highlighting not only female champions but also elite male boxers, including Gennady Golovkin and Keith Thurman. Martin was unimpressed by this bravado, adding:
"You can’t even knock out women — how are you going to knock out a guy?"
Christy Martin, who was the first female boxer inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016, retired with a record of 49 wins (31 KOs), 7 losses, and 3 draws. She held multiple world titles across her storied career and is widely regarded as a pioneer for women's boxing.
