Boxing Legend Laila Ali Lands Major Network TV Role
The Food Network is bringing back SuperChef Grudge Match.
Now dubbed simply Chef Grudge Match, the show has signed on boxing legend and former champion Laila Ali as the new host. The revamped show will premier on both the Food Network and HBO Max in August.
An exclusive report by Variety says the network is "excited about [Ali] and who works for the premise in a very organic way.” The show has aired for two seasons (2023-2024) and was hosted by Darnell Ferguson, but his recent guilty plea for misdemeanor charges related to allegations of domestic violence prompted the network to move in a different direction.
Ali commented on the new role, saying “I’m thrilled to be joining the Food Network family. As someone who’s always been passionate about both competition and delicious food, Chef Grudge Match is the perfect fit. Now I get to have fun while bringing that same intensity to a show where culinary rivalries are settled once and for all!”
The show's updated description reads: “From employees who have been wronged by their boss to restaurateurs defending their livelihoods from copycats, competing culinary pros put their favorite knives, and egos, on the line in a bid to put old scores to bed. Each episode features two head-to-head battles where resident judge Jet Tila welcomes a guest judge to help determine who walks out with $10,000 cash, the losing chef’s most coveted knife and bragging rights for life.”
Chef Grudge Match featuring host Laila Ali will premier on Tuesday, August 12 at 9 pm EST (8 CST) on Food Network and HBO Max.
