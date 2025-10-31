Devin Haney Weighs In On Terence Crawford Retirement Debate Following Canelo Alvarez Win
Devin Haney has addressed whether Terence Crawford should hang up the gloves following his win against Canelo Alvarez. Crawford did the unthinkable when he moved up two weight classes and handily beat Canelo via unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
He is now the first male boxer to achieve the undisputed status in three different weight classes. At 42-0-0 with 31 KOs, Crawford possesses one of the best records in boxing. He has had a career full of achievements and will go down as one of the greatest of the modern era, even if he walks away now.
At 38, Crawford doesn't have anything more to prove. Unless there's a Canelo rematch, it's hard to imagine 'Bud' will have a bigger fight. Crawford's coach has previously hinted at retirement, and Haney has now shared his two cents on the matter.
Devin Haney speaks on Terence Crawford's retirement
Haney thinks Crawford is still at the top of his game, but has achieved everything already and should walk away from the sport. Speaking to Fight Hub TV he said, "I think that he accomplished everything in boxing already. But I see where he's coming from."
"He feels like he's on top of his game, and he is on top of his game. So, you know, why stop? But I just don't think that he should continue, but you know, it's easy for me to say."- Devin Haney
Besides a Canelo rematch, Crawford has also been called out by names like Janibek Alimkhanuly and Jermell Charlo. Haney, who faces Brian Norman Jr next month, clearly doesn't see those as options for Crawford to keep hanging around.
Janibek Alimkhanuly offers Terence Crawford undisputed title shot
Winning the undisputed middleweight title would be an interesting option for Crawford. He skipped 160 lbs while jumping up to super middleweight from 154 lbs. Janibek, the WBO and IBF middleweight champion, is set to take on Erislandy Lara (WBA champion) next in a unification bout.
The WBC title is held by Carlos Adames. Janibek is willing to put in all the hard work and become undisputed at middleweight, and offer Crawford the chance to fight for that honor at 160 lbs. The Kazakh boxer wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"He doesn’t need to fight Adames. I’ll beat both Lara and Adames, take all four belts, and then he can take his time and get ready to fight me."- Janibek
