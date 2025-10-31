Nate Diaz Makes Jake Paul Fight Admission And Calls For Rematch
Although Jake Paul has seemingly graduated from taking on MMA stars, he is set to take on Gervonta Davis. However, facing former notable UFC athletes was a significant part of Paul's boxing story.
The likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva have all tasted defeat at the hands of the internet star, before Nate Diaz joined the list in 2023.
Winning the bout via unanimous decision, Paul was able to bounce back from his loss to Tommy Fury with the win over Diaz. However, the former UFC title challenger has once again spoken out on the fight over two years later.
Nate Diaz Claims He Was Injured For Jake Paul Bout, Calls For Rematch
Speaking on X, Nate Diaz posted a clip of the second half of the fourth round of his bout with Paul. The clip shows Diaz having success with his pressure and volume, as well as being hailed by the DAZN commentary team.
The caption on the video from Diaz not only shows that the former UFC star feels he was victorious in the fight, but that he was also not fully fit in the bout.
"I was injured in this fight. But they trippin, I still won this fight. It's all good though, most people don’t know ---- about boxing. I'll get it back on both of the Paul sisters, see u ------- soon."- Nate Diaz
Diaz did not go into detail regarding what injury he may have been dealing with in the bout.
Following the conclusion of the bout, there was some speculation regarding a rematch between Jake Paul and Diaz. There were even discussions at the time regarding a rematch between the pair in an MMA bout, as Paul is affiliated with the PFL. However, as of 2025, all that looks increasingly unlikely.
Logan Paul is also seemingly on the radar of Diaz, as mentioned in his X post. Logan Paul's last boxing match was in October 2023, as he was able to earn a disqualification win over another MMA star, Dillon Danis. It was the third boxing match Logan Paul was involved in, after a brace of meetings with fellow YouTube star KSI and an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.
Logan Paul has since turned his full attention to WWE and has shown little interest in stepping back into the boxing ring.
