Dmitry Bivol Ex-Wife Now Wants Him Defeated By Opponent –Artur Beterbiev
By Isaac Nyamungu
WBA light heavyweight title holder Dmitry Bivol prepares to face Beterbiev Artur. However, his personal life is all in the public glare. This follows the aftermath of his divorce from ex-wife Ekaterina, which has become contentious. Ekaterina has leveled serious allegations against the undefeated fighter and is now actively advocating for him to lose.
On October 12th, Bivol will be fighting against Artur Beterbiev in a fight that has taken years to take place due to boxing politics.
Prior to the clash, Bivol’s ex-wife Ekaterina took to social media to blast him for hiding his money and not paying enough for child support. She has publicly criticized him for alleged stinginess on matters child support. Besides, Ekaterina says that Bivol was emotionally alongside physically abusive. She shared many posts indicating that she must have suffered psychological trauma during when she was with Bivol.
“Cancel Bivol for paying only [$] 1100 per month for both kids! He is hiding his foreign bank accounts,” said Ekaterina. She has further slammed her ex-husband as a ‘coward’ and has shared with Beterbiev just how he can reign on Bivol.
According to report, their relationship turned chaotic after Bivol’s win over Canelo Alvarez in 2022. The woman says that the fame as well as fortune customized by Bivol’s fighting success changed him fundamentally. The Bivol’s terminated their 16 years of marriage in the summer. Since then, Ekaterina has been all over social media accusing the 33-year old Bivol for negligence.
Ekaterina has further listed details of all of Bivol’s previous injuries to Beterbiev and his team in expectations that her ex loses the bout.
“I want to tell you everything I know: he has a stress fracture of a vertebra in his back, all his hands have been operated on and not just once, one elbow for sure, very sore knees, his left ear is constantly swelling, it has been broken many times, and fluid has accumulated in his eye many times, sometimes he can’t see well. But the main thing is that he is a coward! We need your victory, Arthur,” she confessed.
During their divorce, Ekaterina accused Bivol of cheating and domestic violence in social media posts last year.
Elsewhere, Eddie Hearn in a preview of the upcoming clash between Beterbiev and Bivol said that the fight would be a ‘generational’ one.