Dmitry Bivol Offers Expert Insight Into Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol has given his expert opinion on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.
Bivol, who recently beat Artur Beterbiev, also holds a win against Alvarez. Alvarez, meanwhile, will fight William Scull next and can once again become the undisputed middleweight champion with a win.
A win against Scull could also set the stage for Canelo to take on Terence Crawford. The pair have been tipped for a September showdown in Las Vegas.
Speaking about Alvarez vs Crawford, Bivol told The Ring:
First reaction of course is about size of Crawford. Is it okay for him to move up two weight classes. But then I saw him in Dubai, maybe a month ago. I saw he's big and he has very good skills. He is one of my favorite boxers. He's able to win this fight.
Bivol added:
There are a lot of small things we don't know how he'll deal with. He needs to get used to the power and pressure of 168 lbs. Because it's big difference to be honest. Maybe he'll get used to it. And how he'll feel himself on fight day, how his training camp will go on, a lot of things. But he's able, he has good skills.
Bivol further added that Terence Crawford has to be mentally ready to beat Alvarez. Speaking about Canelo Alvarez's best attribute as a fighter, the Russian pugilist noted that Canelo has very good defense and can use his body to evade punches coming his way.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Undercard Revealed
Joe Rogan Dismisses Canelo Alvarez Advantage In Terence Crawford Fight
Edgar Berlanga vs Caleb Plant Should Be Next
Premier League Manager Has Taken Up Boxing And Struck Friendship With Harlem Eubank