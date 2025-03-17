Premier League Manager Has Taken Up Boxing And Struck Friendship With Harlem Eubank
Chris Eubank Jr's cousin Harlem Eubank defeated Tyrone McKenna via a tenth round TKO last weekend to win the IBF intercontinental welterweight title. The fight took place in Eubank's hometown of Brighton, United Kingdom.
The undefeated boxer now has a fan and friend in a Premier League manager as well. Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has revealed that he has taken up the sport and has begun an unlikely friendship with the boxer.
Hurzeler told The Sun that boxing is a good getaway from the pressure of managing a Premier League team. He said:
It’s a thing where I can really switch off. When I’m boxing I can’t think about the starting eleven or the next training session, otherwise I will have a problem in the ring. I don’t see my future as a boxer but I always want to face new challenges.
Speaking about his support for local boxer Harlem Eubank, Hurzeler said:
My interest in boxing is growing and I had a chance to see a boxing match live for the first time and to support a local guy with Harlem. I want to completely identify myself with this city and the personalities who have achieved amazing things here and Harlem is one of them. He has another big supporter with me and, hopefully, he can keep doing great stuff in the ring.
Hurzeler's choice is seemingly working as Brighton have been performing well in the Premier League this season. They are currently seventh with 47 points from 29 matches.
