Boxing

Premier League Manager Has Taken Up Boxing And Struck Friendship With Harlem Eubank

Premier League manager has become a Harlem Eubank fan and taken up boxing.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chris Eubank Jr's cousin Harlem Eubank defeated Tyrone McKenna via a tenth round TKO last weekend to win the IBF intercontinental welterweight title. The fight took place in Eubank's hometown of Brighton, United Kingdom.

The undefeated boxer now has a fan and friend in a Premier League manager as well. Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has revealed that he has taken up the sport and has begun an unlikely friendship with the boxer.

Fabian Hurzeler
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Hurzeler told The Sun that boxing is a good getaway from the pressure of managing a Premier League team. He said:

It’s a thing where I can really switch off. When I’m boxing I can’t think about the starting eleven or the next training session, otherwise I will have a problem in the ring. I don’t see my future as a boxer but I always want to face new challenges.

Speaking about his support for local boxer Harlem Eubank, Hurzeler said:

My interest in boxing is growing and I had a chance to see a boxing match live for the first time and to support a local guy with Harlem. I want to completely identify myself with this city and the personalities who have achieved amazing things here and Harlem is one of them. He has another big supporter with me and, hopefully, he can keep doing great stuff in the ring.

Fabian Hurzeler
IMAGO / IPS

Hurzeler's choice is seemingly working as Brighton have been performing well in the Premier League this season. They are currently seventh with 47 points from 29 matches.

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.