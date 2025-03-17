Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Undercard Revealed
The boxing world was excited to learn last month that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez had signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, and that the first fight of this deal was going to take place in Riyadh on May 3.
It was initially unknown who Canelo would be fighting against in this first fight. Then, on February 8, Alalshikh broke the news of Canelo's opponent with an X post that wrote:
"The legend Saul Alvarez Canelo will fight William Scull in undisputed fight in Riyadh on the 3rd of May … if he win the fight in September will be undisputed again 🔥🥊."
William Scull is an interesting opponent for Alvarez, especially because he holds the IBF super middleweight title. Therefore, if Canelo wins, he'll become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
On Monday, the full undercard for this May 3 card headlined by Canelo vs. Scull was revealed. In the co-main event, former world champion Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) will get a rematch against Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs), who shocked the boxing world by knocking Munguia out in December.
Some of the other notable fights include hard-hitting heavyweight Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) and Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs), along with WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) defending his world title against Ryan Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs).
The full Canelo vs. Scull undercard is revealed below.
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull undercard
Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace II
Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba
Badou Jack vs Ryan Rozicki
Marco Verde vs Michel Polina
Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero
Marco Verde won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, so his professional debut against Michael Polina should be intriguing. Props to Alakshikh and Riyadh Season for putting this elite undercard together.
