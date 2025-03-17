Joe Rogan Dismisses Canelo Alvarez Advantage In Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez is expected to take on Terence Crawford in a blockbuster showdown in September. It's a potential clash between two of the top pound-for-pound superstars in the world at the moment.
Many believe Alvarez, currently at super middleweight, holds a size advantage over Crawford. Crawford has spent the majority of his career at 147 pounds, while his last fight was at 154 pounds. To take on Alvarez, Crawford would need to move up in weight.
Joe Rogan, however, doesn't think size advantage would be too much of an issue in the contest.
Speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Antonio Brown, the UFC color commentator said:
You know why I'm excited? Terence Crawford and Canelo. That's the one. A lot of people think Terence is too small. He weighed in the other day and weighed 185 pounds. Well, he just won the 154-pound title, you know? Before that, he was fighting at welterweight, which is 147 pounds. But it's not like he doesn't have time to put on a little weight.
Terence Crawford is widely considered as one of the most skilled fighters in the world. He holds a pro record of 41-0-0 with 31 knockout wins. Crawford's last outing was against Israil Madrimov where he earned a unanimous decision win.
Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, already has his next fight scheduled. He will take on William Scull on May 3. With a win, Alvarez can once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
