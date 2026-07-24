Dmitry Bivol Provides Post-Elbow Surgery Update

Dmitry Bivol is once again back to square one on his road to recovery.

The oft-injured Bivol recently returned from a 15-month-long layoff in May, when he defended the WBA, WBO and The Ring light heavyweight titles with a dominant performance against Michael Eifert. The win allowed him to maintain his status atop the 175-pound division, but he announced shortly after the fight that he would go back under the knife to address a lingering elbow injury.

Bivol confirmed via Instagram on Thursday that "everything went well" and he will soon begin making his way back to the ring.

"Scheduled elbow surgery is behind me," Bivol wrote. "Everything went well. Thank you everyone for your support, messages, and kind words."

Dmitry Bivol announcing his successful elbow surgery on Instagram | Dmitry Bivol Instagram

Bivol's return against Eifert came after a grueling recovery from significant back surgery that kept him out for almost all of 2025. The extended layoff cost him the WBC light heavyweight title, which went to then-interim champion David Benavidez.

Once he returns from yet another injury-induced hiatus, Bivol has a pair of potential superfights with either Benavidez or Artur Beterbiev in front of him. His team has also expressed interest in defending the titles against mandatory challenger Callum Smith.

Dmitry Bivol's plans upon return from elbow surgery

Before undergoing surgery, Bivol and his team noted that they planned to return against Smith at the end of the year. However, recent comments from the champion's promoter, Eddie Hearn, suggest they are targeting a much bigger fight.

Dmitry Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hearn said he expects Bivol to turn his back on the Smith fight by vacating the WBO belt and instead pursuing the long-awaited trilogy bout with Beterbiev upon his return.

"We're ready to make the Beterbiev fight," Hearn said via Ring Magazine. "That's the fight Dmitry wants. Dmitry is due to fight Callum Smith. I think it's unlikely he'll defend against Smith. I think Smith will fight Joshua Buatsi for the vacant title. But Bivol is ready to make the Beterbiev fight."

Bivol and Beterbiev have shared the ring twice for a total of 24 hotly contested rounds. They are currently 1-1 against each other, with each taking a controversial majority decision win over the other. Bivol won the most recent matchup in February 2025 to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.

Beterbiev has not fought since losing the rematch, which was the first defeat of his professional career. He has since become a free agent with his Top Rank Boxing contract expiring in June 2025.