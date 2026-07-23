Tyson Fury's Manager Urges WBA to Raise the Stakes for Fury vs Joshua Clash

The "Battle of Britain," a proposed matchup between Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KO) and Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KO), captures the attention of not just the United Kingdom but the world.

When you have a bout that features combatants who combined for seven major world heavyweight titles, 64 wins, and 50 knockouts, you can almost guarantee eyes glued to whatever streaming service hosts the event.

While the British Isles are not large, the shadow their boxing scene casts is global. For Fury, the fight could mean a lofty seat, almost at the head of British boxing history. Lennox Lewis should still sit atop the metaphorical throne, but second place in history is not a problem.

Similarly, Joshua, fresh off a dismantling of Jake Paul, could vault Fury in the hearts and minds of the fanbase with a victory.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Fury's manager's offer

Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, wants to add not just another reward for the winner but an incentive. Brown wants the World Boxing Association (WBA) to sanction the match for the "Super " heavyweight title. Brown articulated his reasoning speaking to BoxingScene.

“I want to see the WBA [on the line] against AJ for the super fight. I'd love to see that because it's vacant. Why couldn't those two fight for it? Could there be any better fight? One of them will become a three-time world champion. I love that. If you're watching WBA, get in touch, please.”

Traditionally, the WBA grants the super designation to unified champions in a division. When Oleksandr Usyk vacated his championships, the super designation became available. Currently, neither fighter is a unified champion. Yet, each possesses a profound history with the WBA.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

"Super" history

On November 29, 2015, in front of a boisterous crowd at the Espirit Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko for the Super, WBO, IBF, IBO, and Ring heavyweight titles. 18 months later, Joshua defeated Klitschko for the Super title. He regained it from Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

On the road to a potential super title fight, each boxer will need to win their next fight. For Joshua, he will face Kristian Prenga (20–1, 20 KOs) in Riyadh. The day before, Fury will face 46-year-old journeyman Mariusz Wach (39–13, 20 KOs). If each emerges victorious this weekend, the superfight becomes a certainty.

From there, the biggest fight in Great Britain's boxing history will captivate the world.

Tyson Fury and Mariusz Wach are all set for their clash in Thailand tomorrow 🔥



🇬🇧 Tyson Fury - 265 lbs

🇵🇱 Mariusz Wach - 291.4 lbs



🔮 Who wins? Make your picks, and compete for a chance at exclusive prizes ➡️ https://t.co/ucbjm5YTiq



18+. See game rules and terms & conditions… pic.twitter.com/9BivD8KVIq — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the WBA actually has a "regular" champion, Murat Gassiev. As a result, they have the final say about the sanctioning. Would the ranking body circumvent their own newly crowned champion for a piece of the Fury-Joshua fight?