Dmitry Bivol Reacts To Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Announcement
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is now official for September 12. Alvarez defeated William Scull via unanimous decision in his most recent outing on May 3, once again becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion.
The fight itself, however, underdelivered. Scull never really tried to attack Canelo and was more focused on moving away from the Mexican for the entirety of the contest. The judges scored the contest 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in Alvarez's favor.
After his win, Canelo Alvarez faced off with Terence Crawford as Turki Alalshikh made the highly anticipated showdown official.
Alvarez's former opponent, Dmitry Bivol, was ringside to watch the contest. Bivol is one of the only two men to beat Canelo. The Russian gave his reaction to the Alvarez vs Crawford fight announcement, telling FightHub TV:
I think Crawford wants this fight a lot. And I think he'll be more active than Canelo's previous opponents. He has different mentality, he has champion mentality. I think the fight will be much more interesting.
Crawford has held the undisputed title at 140 lbs and 147 lbs. His last outing against Israil Madrimov was at 154 lbs. The Canelo Alvarez showdown, though, will take place at 168 lbs. When asked what does he make of the weight jump for 'Bud' Crawford, Bivol said:
I think Crawford will not let Canelo just walk him on the ring when he wants. We can see the [Scull] fight, Canelo did everything. When he wanted to rest, he could rest. When he wanted to work, that guy didn't give him any work. Just rest.
He added:
I think with Crawford, it will be harder to rest.
When asked his pick for the winner, Bivol said he doesn't know as it would be a very interesting fight.
