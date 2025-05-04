Boxing Tonight: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Odds And Prediction
Naoya Inoue is set to fight Ramon Cardenas on May 4 with the WBC, WBO, and IBF super bantamweight titles on the line.
The fight marks Inoue's first time fighting in the United States since 2021. Inoue, 29-0-0 with 26 knockouts, is one of the most dominant fighters in all of boxing.
26-1-0 Cardenas, meanwhile, is set for the toughest challenge of his career. He has 14 knockout wins and has never been finished, but he has never fought someone like Inoue.
Here are the betting odds heading into Saturday night.
(Odds courtesy of Draftkings)
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas moneyline odds
Moneyline: Naoya Inoue -5000, Ramon Cardenas +1500
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Naoya Inoue -1000, Ramon Cardenas +2500
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas decision odds
Decision: Naoya Inoue +600, Ramon Cardenas +3500
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas total rounds
Total rounds: 5.5 (Over -125, Under -110)
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas prediction
Naoya Inoue is one of the top pound-for-pound superstars for a reason. He sends opponents flying with his power. And apart from Luis Nery, no one has ever been able to put Inoue in trouble, Despite getting dropped in that fight, Inoue came back in style to win.
Cardenas, meanwhile, is on a upward trajectory with 14 consecutive wins. He is technican with good fundamentals. However, is not a knockout artist who can potentially threaten Inoue.
Cardenas will look to establish his range and stay away from Inoue's power early in the rounds. However, he might not be able to gain the respect to stop Inoue from eventually progressing. The Japanese superstar might look to go body-head and earn yet another spectaculat finish.
Inoue should get the job done with a finish and that too around the halfway point of the fight.
Winner: Naoya Inoue by knockout
How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas
Date: May 4
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
TV/Stream: ESPN/ ESPN+
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight card
Undisputed junior featherweight championship: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas
WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez
Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Maidana
