Boxing Tonight: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas Odds And Prediction

Betting odds and prediction for Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas

Naoya Inoue is set to fight Ramon Cardenas on May 4 with the WBC, WBO, and IBF super bantamweight titles on the line.

The fight marks Inoue's first time fighting in the United States since 2021. Inoue, 29-0-0 with 26 knockouts, is one of the most dominant fighters in all of boxing.

26-1-0 Cardenas, meanwhile, is set for the toughest challenge of his career. He has 14 knockout wins and has never been finished, but he has never fought someone like Inoue.

Here are the betting odds heading into Saturday night.

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas moneyline odds

Moneyline: Naoya Inoue -5000, Ramon Cardenas +1500

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Naoya Inoue -1000, Ramon Cardenas +2500

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas decision odds

Decision: Naoya Inoue +600, Ramon Cardenas +3500

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas total rounds

Total rounds: 5.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas prediction

Naoya Inoue is one of the top pound-for-pound superstars for a reason. He sends opponents flying with his power. And apart from Luis Nery, no one has ever been able to put Inoue in trouble, Despite getting dropped in that fight, Inoue came back in style to win.

Cardenas, meanwhile, is on a upward trajectory with 14 consecutive wins. He is technican with good fundamentals. However, is not a knockout artist who can potentially threaten Inoue.

Cardenas will look to establish his range and stay away from Inoue's power early in the rounds. However, he might not be able to gain the respect to stop Inoue from eventually progressing. The Japanese superstar might look to go body-head and earn yet another spectaculat finish.

Inoue should get the job done with a finish and that too around the halfway point of the fight.

Winner: Naoya Inoue by knockout

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas

Date: May 4

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

TV/Stream: ESPN/ ESPN+

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas fight card

Undisputed junior featherweight championship: Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas

WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez

Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Maidana

