Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Official For September 12 As TKO Boxing's First Event
One of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing is now official.
Turki Alalshikh announced that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs Terence Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight title is now official for Sept. 12 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Ring reported that Canelo vs Crawford will be the first card under TKO Boxing and Dana White and the TV platform will later be revealed.
After Alalshikh's announcement, the two pound-for-pound greats had their first staredown in the middle of the ring in Saudi Arabia after Canelo's unanimous decision victory vs. William Scull to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.
Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) rolled past Scull, who was disinterested in engaging at any point in the fight, as he opted to move laterally around the ring for nearly all 12 rounds. Canelo and Scull (23-1, 9 KOs) combined to throw 445 punches, which is the fewest in a 12-round fight by CompuBox's metrics.
Canelo won 119-109, 116-112 and 115-113 on the three judges' scorecards.
Crawford (41-0, 31) is a two-time undisputed champion himself, having won all four belts at junior welterweight and welterweight. He last fought on Aug. 3, when he defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision to win the WBA junior middleweight title and become a four-division champion.
Crawford has never fought above the junior middleweight limit of 154 pounds and began his career at lightweight, which is 135 pounds. He'll be moving up to 168 pounds to face Canelo.
Rarely do two of boxing's top pound-for-pound fighters who made their names multiple divisions apart meet. With all of their career accolades, the winner of Canelo vs Crawford will have a more than compelling case as the top fighter of this era.
