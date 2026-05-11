Don Charles Explains Decision to Slap Daniel Dubois Moments Before Fabio Wardley KO

Daniel Dubois became a two-time heavyweight champion when he stopped Fabio Wardley in the 11th round, but it was his trainer, Don Charles, who went viral during the fight. Charles stole the spotlight by slapping Dubois in the corner just moments before 'Dynamite' won the fight.

The caught-on-camera moment was out of character for Charles, who is known for his reserved coaching style. Yet, he always seems to know how to get the best out of Dubois, and he worked his magic once again, much to fans' delight.

Charles reflected on the moment after the fight, saying that he knew Dubois needed "waking up."

"Sometimes you have to do that because he needed to be woken up," Charles said, via Seconds Out Boxing. "I'm not really a coach who likes to shout and scream, but he needed waking up. He needed to be present. Recognize his task and what his duty is — that's all that was."

Charles hit Dubois with two soft, but stern, slaps on both his cheeks as he stood up from the stool late in the fight. The 28-year-old responded by increasing his pressure and volume to stop Wardley 28 seconds into the 11th round.

With the camera squarely on Dubois and Charles to catch the moment live on the DAZN broadcast, it did not take long before fans had a field day with it on social media.

DUBOIS CORNER JUST SLAPPED HIM 👀😅



🎟️Buy WARDLEY vs DUBOIS HERE -->https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #WardleyDubois | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/qeXugfWo0w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2026

Daniel Dubois, Don Charles win second heavyweight title

Dubois has been working with Charles since late 2023, when he teamed up with the London-based trainer before his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Since then, the two have collaborated to win a pair of heavyweight world titles, including their most recent win over Wardley on Saturday night.

Dubois was in control for most of the fight, but he was knocked down twice within the first three rounds before taking the steering wheel. Wardley floored him with an overhand right six seconds into the first round before finding the shot again in the third.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua during their IBF World Heavyweight Title fight. | Getty Images.

Dubois recovered quickly on both occasions to win nearly every other round and force Wardley into survival mode from the sixth round on. Still, Wardley responded with timely power punches throughout, and with two 10-8 rounds in his back pocket, the scorecards could have been anywhere entering the 11th frame.

Charles and Dubois are now 4-2 together, with their only losses to Usyk. They have yet to defend the heavyweight title together, a task they will aim to complete next.