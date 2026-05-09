Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois Results: 'Dynamite' Powers to Another Title Victory

Daniel Dubois might have lost to Oleksandr Usyk twice, but he is also now a two-time heavyweight world champion.

Dubois entered the fight coming off a 10-month layoff, being inactive since his second loss to Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in July 2025. Despite still being just 28 years old, many viewed him as a stepping stone for Wardley, who became a world champion with a comeback upset win over Joseph Parker in October 2025.

Wardley's power was evident from the gun, as he landed the first knockdown of the fight less than 10 seconds into the first round. Dubois recovered well enough to establish his own power in the second round, but another Wardley knockdown in the third frame gave the 31-year-old champion a sizeable early lead.

DOWN GOES DUBOIS!!!😱



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Yet, it was almost all Dubois from that point on, with 'Dynamite' being the fighter constantly moving forward and establishing his jab. Dubois' jab and overhand accuracy quickly swelled and nearly shut Wardley's right eye, forcing the doctor to check on the champion on multiple occasions throughout the fight.

Dubois was never able to land an official knockdown, but he had Wardley wobbled, stunned and bruised from round four until the finish. A few flush right hands finally convinced referee Howard Foster to intervene 28 seconds into the 11th round.

DUBOIS IS A CHAMPION ONCE AGAIN 🚨



🎟️Buy WARDLEY vs DUBOIS HERE -->https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #WardleyDubois | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/2QRIDiNC5e — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2026

Dubois has now won two heavyweight titles in his last three fights, splitting his second loss to Usyk. Two losses to the lineal champion make it difficult for him to move up any further, but at 28, the Englishman still has a long road ahead.

Dubois stole the show in the main event, but the undercard featured the likely upset of the year when Zak Chelli stopped former title challenger David Morrell in the ninth round. Morrell closed as a 20-1 underdog and was scheduled to challenge Callum Smith for the WBO interim 175-pound title in April.

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Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois results

Daniel Dubois def. Fabio Wardley by TKO in Round 11 (0:28), for the WBO heavyweight title

Jack Rafferty def. Ekow Essuman by TKO in Round 6 (3:00), for the WBA gold welterweight title

Bradley Rea def. Liam Cameron by TKO in Round 4 (1:35), for the WBA inter continental light heavyweight title

Zak Chelli def. David Morrell by TKO in Round 9 (2:24), light heavyweight

Gavin Gwynne def. Khaleel Majid by majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95), for the WBA international lightweight title

Bakhodir Jalolov def. Agron Smakici by TKO in Round 7 (3:00), heavyweight

Prelims

Javokhir Ummataliev def. Damian Drabik by TKO in Round 2 (3:00), super middleweight

Bobbi Flood def. Nathan Darby by points (40-36), super welterweight

Mike Perez def. Franklin Arinze by points (78-74), cruiserweight

Issiah Hamilton-Allen def. Connor Goulding by points (39-37), super welterweight