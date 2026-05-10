Frank Warren Teases Daniel Dubois' Next Fight After All-Time Classic

Anybody who enjoyed Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois might get the opportunity to witness the Fight of the Year candidate again in just a few months.

With Dubois now a two-time heavyweight champion, Frank Warren already teased that his first title defense could be a rematch with Wardley immediately after the fight. The Queensberry Promotions founder was as impressed as everyone else by the championship bout, calling it the "best heavyweight fight" he has ever promoted.

"These two guys showed such heart," Warren said in the ring. "Great heart, chins — it was an amazing fight. It had everything. Best heavyweight fight I've ever put on."

When asked about a potential rematch, Warren took it one step further.

"There is a rematch clause in the contract."

Despite being former training partners, Wardley and Dubois spared nothing in the ring and traded massive blows for as long as the fight lasted. Dubois dominated the punch count, landing 179 to 97 from Wardley, according to Compubox, but it was the defending champion who landed two knockdowns early in the fight.

Dubois landed countless power shots of his own, but he was unable to ever send Wardley to the canvas. He still had Wardley wobbled and leaning on the ropes on multiple occasions, including in the 11th round, when he finally forced the referee to intervene.

Daniel Dubois stops Fabio Wardley for second heavyweight world title

WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / PA Images

With the win, Dubois is now a two-time heavyweight champion in his last three fights. However, he has an obvious roadblock in front of him with Oleksandr Usyk, whom he has already lost to twice, still the lineal titleholder.

While Dubois has called for the trilogy, Usyk has understandably expressed little to no interest in that option. The 39-year-old is admittedly near the end of his career and does not seem inclined to spend one of his final fights against an opponent he has already stopped twice.

Until Usyk retires or loses the belt, Dubois is forced to defend the WBO heavyweight title against another challenger. He has not fought as a defending champion since his third-round TKO win over Kevin Lerena in December 2022.

Despite already competing in eight heavyweight world title fights, Dubois is still just 28 years old with the bulk of his athletic prime ahead of him. 'Dynamite' has not lost to any opponent other than Usyk in his last 10 fights.