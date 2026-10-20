EA Sports Bringing Popular Boxing Franchise 'Fight Night' Back

EA Sports is bringing boxing back to gamers.

As the leader in most sports gaming markets, EA Sports once ran a popular boxing game franchise known as 'Fight Night.' The series debuted in 2004 and released five games before going dormant in 2011.

Now, after 15 years away, the organization announced it would be bringing the game back.

EA Sports announcing return of Fight Night

"To everyone who stayed in our corner," EA Sports' announcement read. "Fight Night is coming back."

To everyone who stayed in our corner:



Fight Night is coming back. 🥊♥️#FightNight pic.twitter.com/THPwtB7hTC — EA SPORTS Fight Night (@EASPORTSFN) October 20, 2026

Boxing fans currently have 'Undisputed,' a game released in 2024 by Steel City Interactive. However, despite featuring a robust roster of current fighters, the game never came close to reaching the popularity that 'Fight Night' once had.

Still, 'Undisputed' became the first licensed boxing video game to hit the market since 'Fight Night Champion.'

'Fight Night Champion,' the franchise's last release, came out in March 2011 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The game featured the fictitious Andre Bishop on the cover, who became a popular character among fans due to his career being featured in story mode.

Despite being over a decade old, many fans still download and play a renovated version of 'Fight Night Champion' on modern consoles.

Boxing shoe | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

EA Sports did not release much information about its upcoming 'Fight Night' game. Fans can expect a revamped version of its last release, which included 50 current and former fighters

Boxing community reacts to EA's 'Fight Night' return

So far, EA Sports' announcement has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from the boxing community. Following the letdown of 'Undisputed,' everyone is ready to draw blood in the virtual ring.

Leading the charge for those expressing excitement for the impending return was Ring Magazine insider Mike Coppinger.

Best news in a long, long time! We are so back! Thank you, EA Sports! https://t.co/x3MaxrpBTj — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 20, 2026

"Best news in a long, long time!" Coppinger tweeted. "We are so back! Thank you, EA Sports!"

Numerous other fans evidently cannot wait to get back on the metaphorical saddle.

"It's about damn time," one fan commented on EA Sports' tweet.

"Just got flashbacks of [EA Fight Night Champion antagonist Isaac Frost]."

"WE F---ING WON!! Thank you Undisputed for putting pressure on EA, your sacrifice will not go unnoticed around here!"

Fans are also already debating their favorites for the next cover athlete, with Canelo Alvarez, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, David Benavidez, Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue earning a lot of love in that department. Alvarez is currently the cover of 'Undisputed.'

Roy Jones Jr. was the first-ever 'Fight Night' cover athlete, followed by Bernard Hopkins, Oscar De La Hoya, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson.