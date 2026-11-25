Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s long-awaited return fight will proceed on Dec. 5, even if not against Keith Thurman.

Ortiz, who has not fought since Nov. 8, 2025, was scheduled to end his year-long layoff against the former champion Thurman on the undercard of David Benavidez vs. Michael Cieslak on Dec. 5. An injury to Thurman forced a last-minute pivot, but the fight will proceed with a new opponent.

Ortiz will now face former interim 154-pound champion Brian Mendoza, Ring Magazine reported on Wednesday.

Vergil Ortiz will now fight Brian Mendoza on the David Benavidez vs Michal Cieslak card on December 5th, sources tell The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger.



Mendoza was set to fight Eric Priest on the show, but now replaces Keith Thurman in the middleweight co-feature. pic.twitter.com/YUmPKd14Lr — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 25, 2026

Mendoza, 32, was scheduled to face undefeated middleweight prospect Eric Priest on the same undercard. Instead, he moved up to take a bigger fight against Ortiz.

Although he has struggled to establish consistency since reaching the top of the division, Mendoza is best known for his stunning seventh-round knockout win over Sebastian Fundora to win the interim WBC super welterweight title in 2023. He remains the only fighter to beat Fundora, who has since rattled off a five-fight win streak to establish himself as arguably the best fighter at 154 pounds.

Mendoza has only won one fight since beating Fundora and is coming off a loss to Yoenis Tellez in March. Regardless, his unpredictability makes him a tricky test for Ortiz in his return fight, and he has yet to be stopped in 28 professional fights.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. preparing for return at middleweight

Vergil Ortiz Jr., in red corner, lands a right on Samuel Vargas during their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on July 24, 2020. Ortiz Jr. remains undefeated with a record of 16-0 (16KOs). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Ortiz, the last-minute opponent change adds another challenge to his featured return fight. In addition to overcoming all the outside-the-ring obstacles he has faced in the last year, the 28-year-old former champion is preparing to make his middleweight debut.

Ortiz's last three fights were each for the interim WBC super welterweight title, which he claimed with a win over Serhii Bohachuk in August 2024 and twice defended in subsequent outings. He has since relinquished that title and announced his move up to 160 pounds.

The division change comes after multiple failed negotiations with WBA and WBO super welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis at 154 pounds. Ortiz and Ennis appeared to be on a collision course before the former's lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions forced his extended layoff.

Once believed to be the future of the super welterweight division, Ortiz now moves up to middleweight, which lacks a consensus lineal champion. He is already the WBC's No. 2-ranked contender at 160 pounds, despite never previously competing in the weight class. An impressive win over Mendoza could be all he needs to become the No. 1 contender for WBC champion Carlos Adames.