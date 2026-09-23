Eddie Hearn Believes Tyson Fury’s Taunts Proves He Fears Anthony Joshua

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn is well-acquainted with hyperbole and fight promotion.

Psychological warfare and head games in the run-up to any big fight will elicit banter and heated exchanges. However, Hearn believes the buildup to the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight reaches a different level when it comes to amping up the hostility, whether real or contrived.

For Hearn, the issue centers around Fury, who is known for his bold speech. His recent jabs seem quite pointed and personal to most observers, focusing very little on what might actually occur inside the ring.

Meanwhile, "The Gypsy King" enters interview spaces with an air of invincibility, a bulletproof resolve, and steely determination. Additionally, Hearn believes that Fury isn't speaking from a position of strength but, actually, from something more innate.

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Hearn believes Fury fears Joshua

While speaking on Fight Your Corner, Hearn laid waste to the assertion that Fury believes Joshua is light work and will have an easy time. Instead, he believes that the bluster conceals a deeper insecurity. In other words, Fury fears the imminent threat that Joshua poses.

“I think it's a game plan. I wouldn’t say fighters are ever scared, but I think he's fearful of Anthony Joshua. I think he's afraid to lose, but he knows the physical presence of Joshua as well. Fury’s a great fighter, a very smart fighter, but I think he knows how tough the fight is.” Eddie Hearn

Fury stands six feet nine, towering over just about every fighter that he's faced. Yet, the prospect of Joshua's knockout ability serves as a warning. Granted, Fury did face Deontay Wilder, who possessed fight-ending power in either hand. Still, Joshua is far different. Wilder's cardio easily betrayed him, making him a stationary target whose head never veered off the center line.

Hearn thinks that Fury will highlight Joshua's last fight against Kristian Prenga. Prenga dropped Joshua early in their fight. However, the former champion picked himself up off the mat and ended the bout, sending Prenga to the canvas. Hearn envisions Fury using a dazed Joshua's vision to highlight his point.

“They’ll think, hang on, 'Oh, he got dropped by Prenga.' He's not the fighter he was,” but he's still got the physicality, and it will be a handful for him. It'll be a real handful, and any advantage that he can get, he’s going to try because that's what he's like.”

Anthony Joshua is knocked down twice in Round 1. Then knocks Kristian Prenga out in Round 2.



Prenga will have wished he jumped on AJ as soon as the 2nd round started 🥊 pic.twitter.com/jfCq1SWBce — Spank The Bookies (@SpankTheBookies) July 25, 2026

With the calendar about a week from flipping to October, the Fury-Joshua fight looms. Under those circumstances, the chatter will increase, and Hearn appears ready for anything that will come.