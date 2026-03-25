Eddie Hearn Fuels Dana White Fight Buzz With New Training Video

Eddie Hearn is not letting Dana White forget about the fight they teased to fans amid their ongoing feud.

Fans might recall that White, who continues to ruffle feathers since his recent launch of Zuffa Boxing, took his rivalry with Hearn to the next level by calling out the Matchroom Boxing chairman for a promoter-vs-promoter fight. Hearn laughed it off, but is now claiming to be in the gym preparing to face White in the ring.

Hearn posted a video of himself hitting a speed bag before jokingly calling out the Zuffa Boxing founder.

"Dana, I'm coming for you," Hearn said with a smile.

🗣️ "Dana, I'm coming for you" 😈



Rate Eddie Hearn's speed 👀



📹 via serge_lapin pic.twitter.com/GCzFFTNdtq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 24, 2026

Hearn filmed the video with Oleksandr Usyk's manager, Sergey Lapin. The promoter visited Lapin's gym in Spain to touch base with Anthony Joshua, who is currently training with Usyk as the Ukrainian prepares to face Rico Verhoeven in May.

History of Eddie Hearn-Dana White feud

UFC and Zuffa Boxing boss Dana White | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

White and Hearn have had it out for each other since the former shook up the boxing industry by officially launching Zuffa Boxing at the beginning of 2026. They initially claimed to be on good terms, but the business eventually got the best of both men, and all bets were off when White called all his professional rivals "babies" after his third event.

White escalated the feud by saying he would be open to boxing Hearn in an interview with Piers Morgan, though he prefaced it by saying they are both "too old."

“Listen, if Eddie wants to box, we can box...”



Dana White said he would ‘absolutely’ face Hearn in the ring.



Watch more👇



📺 https://t.co/W3RYbpsrbE

@piersmorgan | @danawhite pic.twitter.com/F4DYx36JTS — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 5, 2026

However, when asked about his comments at a Zuffa Boxing press conference, White said they were "serious and a joke" before calling Hearn a "p****."

To nobody's surprise, Hearn accepted the challenge, even if in a joking manner. Hearn said he would be willing to accept any outcome but believes he would "probably spark him out."

Despite neither man owning professional boxing experience, both are confident that they would decisively defeat the other. Both spent most of their youth training in the sport they loved, even though neither ever felt compelled to compete professionally.

But while the businessmen do not seem like they will ever be friends, neither seems to actually want to endure the mental and physical toll that a fight would require. Any time the chatter gains significant steam, both are quick to shut it down, citing age and logistics.

For now, just expect both promoters to attempt to prove that they are the better hypothetical boxer with training footage.