Frank Warren Refutes Dana White's Fury vs Joshua Claim

One week after Dana White claimed he would be promoting Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Frank Warren is doing his best to shut that chatter down.

As the founder and majority owner of Queensberry Promotions, Warren has been at odds with Turki Alalshikh, Sela, Ring Magazine and TKO Group Holdings for months. He continues to do business with Alalshikh, including for Fury's reported upcoming bout with Joshua.

However, no promoter is more closely aligned with Alalshikh than White, who announced he would be promoting the massive Fury-Joshua event, whenever it should come to fruition. Warren claims that his fighter's contract will prevent that from happening.

"Well he's not [going to promote the fight]," Warren said, via Fight Hub TV. "The contract with Tyson says Zuffa will not be allowed to promote that fight. I don't know [why Dana White said he will be]. It's bulls***."

🚨Frank Warren goes off on Dana White & Zuffa Boxing‼️



“In the contract with Tyson it says that Zuffa will not be able to promote that fight!”- Frank Warren pic.twitter.com/bDXVwTwKBM — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) May 10, 2026

Warren reportedly initiated a $1 billion lawsuit against TKO and Sela in February over the formation of Zuffa Boxing, which he claimed he was supposed to be involved in. He has refused to speak on the matter since news of the lawsuit broke, and the case has yet to produce any major developments.

Although White claimed he would be the fight's promoter, it will not be a Zuffa Boxing event. White previously promoted Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford in September 2025, another event put together by Alalshikh, before Zuffa Boxing's official launch.

Turki Alalshikh, Dana White working on Fury vs Joshua fight

Dana White | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

White and Alalshikh are in direct business with Zuffa Boxing, which the former runs as the lead promoter and the latter funds through Riyadh Season and Sela. Alalshikh played a big role in Zuffa Boxing's shocking signing of Conor Benn, which ended up being a $15 million one-fight deal against Regis Prograis on a Riyadh Season event, before the two sides worked out a long-term extension.

Nothing about the Fury-Joshua fight is official other than Ring Magazine reporting that both sides have signed their respective contracts. With Joshua scheduled for a return bout against Kristian Prenga in July, his bout with Fury has yet to confirm a date or location.

Fury, who came out of retirement with a unanimous decision win over Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, has also been rumored to be eyeing a tune-up before facing Joshua later in the year. However, 'The Gypsy King' claimed he would either fight Joshua next or go back into retirement, and the window for another potential fight is quickly closing.