Eddie Hearn Lines Up Superfight For Terence Crawford After Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford is moving up to 168 lbs to take on Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 13. Eddie Hearn has an idea for another 'unbelievable' fight for Crawford after that.
Canelo vs Crawford has been touted as the fight of the century and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
At 37, many think this might be Crawford's final major fight, but 'Bud' hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and Hearn is backing Crawford to tangle with another mega name regardless of the Canelo fight outcome.
Eddie Hearn names major Terence Crawford fight after Canelo Alvarez
Hearn thinks Jaron Ennis would be an unbelievable fight for Crawford. Ennis fights Uisma Lima in October and with a win he would become the WBA mandatory at 154 lbs. Crawford holds the WBA title in the division at the moment.
Hearn told The Ring that Crawford should vacate his title before Ennis becomes mandatory. “[Ennis is] fighting a final eliminator for the WBA title, which puts us as mandatory to Terence Crawford. Now, obviously, he may never fight again at ’54, but he has not vacated his title yet."
"If I’m Terence Crawford, I’m vacating now. Because when we become mandatory, we’re calling that fight on, and then he’s gonna have to vacate the belt once Boots is mandatory. That’s not a great look."- Eddie Hearn
Hearn, though, won't be surprised to see Crawford back at super welterweight following his fight against Canelo. “He’s not a 68-pounder. He’s not a 60-pounder, either. You know, you saw against Madrimov he might not even be a big 154-pounder. And I think Crawford against Boots is just an unbelievable fight.”
Crawford vs Ennis would indeed be an amazing fight. For now, though, Crawford is looking to become the first male boxer in history to become a three-division undisputed champion.
Crawford reacts to Canelo sparring Ennis ahead of their fight
Canelo has been seen sparring Jaron Ennis for the Terence Crawford fight and Crawford has now shared his take on it, telling the media, "He is fighting the best fighter in the world — he better be taking it seriously. That goes to show how serious he's taking me, how much he respects me.
"Because if I haven't fought anyone, if I was too small, all of these things the media says I am, he wouldn't need these guys to help prepare to fight me. He wouldn't need all of the help that he's been getting. I’m happy that he's getting the help that he needs. After September 13, there won't be any excuses.”
