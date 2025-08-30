Mike Tyson Predicts "Tricky" Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Mike Tyson isn't hiding who he wants to see win the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight on September 13th.
The biggest fight in recent memory, Canelo vs Crawford takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix. Canelo will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Crawford, who is moving up two weight classes for the bout.
Much has been made of the weight difference between Canelo and Crawford. Tyson, however, claims that anything can happen when two men clash inside the boxing ring, and he has a clear choice of who he wants to win.
Mike Tyson on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Tyson wants Crawford to win, but finds it hard to see that happening against a master like Canelo. Speaking on The Big Podcast, 'Iron' Mike said, "It's tricky, I want Crawford to win but it doesn't look like that's gonna happen."
Tyson added, "I would like for that to happen but this guy is a hard puncher, he is a smart fighter. I am just curious, I just wanna see it. I wanna be there to see it. Because listen, there's been upsets like that before.
MORE: Manny Pacquiao's 'Frontrunner' For Next Fight Revealed
"Henry Armstrong, 124 lbs, he beat the 146 lbs champ [Barney Ross]. So, you know, you never know. Anything can happen when two men are in the ring, or in the Basketball court, anything can happen."
Tyson, apart from being one of the greatest boxers of all time, is an ardent student of the game. That was one of the key reasons behind the success he achieved. Hence, it's always fascinating to hear him break a fight down, especially one like Canelo vs Crawford.
Mike Tyson's son fuels Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford hype
Tyson's son, Amir Tyson, is just like any other fan for the Canelo vs Crawford fight. He summed up the event with five words, writing on his Instagram story:
So Hyped for this lol.
Super fights like this don't happen often. Both boxers are as accomplished as anyone in history and are four weight world champions. Crawford is a two weight undisputed champion and Canelo is the only undisputed super middleweight champion in history, which he has done twice.
A win next month will be a glowing addition to either fighter's legacy. Like Tyson, fans around the world will keep a keen eye on how it unfolds.
The Latest Boxing News
Viral Oleksandr Usyk Dance Footage Sparks Fake Injury Claims And Parker Team Response
Serhii Bohachuk Eyes Redemption Against Brandon Adams At Canelo vs Crawford [Exclusive]
Salt Papi Returns To The Ring In Bout With Former UFC Champion Tony Ferguson
UFC Legend Slams Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis As ‘Mockery of Boxing'