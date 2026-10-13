Eddie Hearn Responds to Naoya Inoue's Featherweight Threat

Despite standing just five-foot-four, Naoya Inoue stands atop Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings and is therefore regarded as the best boxer in the world, regardless of weight class.

Finishing 81.1% of his opponents, Inoue is not only an exciting fighter but also a brutally effective one. If he doesn't finish the fight, he dominates the round, putting the outcome well outside his opponent's grasp. To underscore Inoue's impact, he's held a major world title since 2014, spanning 27 fights.

In reality, Inoue has practically cleaned out the super bantamweight division, just as he did the bantamweight and junior bantamweight before that. With greatness comes fewer and fewer worthy contenders. At 33, what more can Inoue do at a lower weight? The most strategic decision for him would be to move up to a higher weight class.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Inoue's announces preparations to move to featherweight

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Inoue said that he was starting preparations to move to featherweight, due to what he sees as inaction by Bam Rodriguez's camp in closing a fight deal.

"I'm not gonna sit around waiting for Bam, so I'm starting prep for featherweight too" Naoya Inoue on X (translated)

While most fans are eager to see a fight against Jesse Rodriguez, the current WBA bantamweight champion, Inoue seems ready to open the door to fights in a new weight class.

バムをダラダラ待つ気はないからフェザー級に行く準備も始めるよ👆🏼 — 井上尚弥 Naoya Inoue (@naoyainoue_410) October 13, 2026

With Inoue's gate appeal and resume, he won't need to wait in line and can challenge four champions. Angelo Leo is the IBF champion, while Brandan Figueroa (WBA), Bruce Carrington (WBC), and Rafael Espinoza (WBO) are viewed as the other three major titleholders in the division.

Basically, Inoue can start setting up fights with champions. That said, Rodriguez and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, won't stay inactive.

Rodriguez management responds

For months, the talk of Inoue and Rodriguez fighting became the talk of the lower weight classes. Turki Alalshikh has also labeled the potential bout as one that he explicitly wants to see come to fruition. Despite Inoue's announcement, Hearn set a timeline for the two boxers to meet in the ring.

Taking to Instagram to rebut Inoue, Hearn wrote: "Who's waiting? You said you are fighting in February/March. We are ready."

Eddie Hearn Responds to Naoya Inoue on Instagram | Eddie Hearn / Instagram

The pointed reply places all of the pressure on Inoue. Alalshikh has the money and the desire to see the fight happen, and according to Hearn, Rodriguez is ready for the main event.

The final agreement needs to come from Inoue himself. Time will tell whether Inoue's move is legitimate or a negotiating tactic.