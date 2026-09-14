Turki Alalshikh's Seven Fight Wishlist Ranked From Most to Least Likely to Happen

Turki Alalshikh is quietly the most powerful man in boxing. Yet, he never yells at the press or insults other promoters or fighters. Instead, he goes about his business: financing megafights.

Basically, when he speaks, boxing listens. As the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, his financing and reach give him the ability to supersede any territorial or promotional beef. He uses money to solve problems and smooth over issues.

Now, Alalshikh has set his sights on a seven-fish wishlist, featuring elite names, legends, and multi-division champions, as shared by boxing journalist Mike Coppinger. The lineup is a testament to making big fights that could become all-time spectacles and propel the sport back into the mainstream.

While Alalshikh is a fan, he is also a businessman with the means to make many of his chosen fights happen. Granted, some appear like dream scenarios. Yet here is the wishlist, ranked from most to least likely.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probability: Certain

Rationale: Last week, a report broke that the long-awaited Battle of Britain was locked in for Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. After weeks of back-and-forth banter that included Fury challenging Oleksandr Usyk for a third time, the Welsh venue, which has an 80,000-seat building with a retractable roof, seems likely to serve as the backdrop to one of the biggest British fights of all time.

On top of that, the money almost guarantees the fight happens before each fighter retires.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Devin Haney

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Probability: Highly Likely

Rationale: What seemingly prevented these two from fighting centers on promotional disputes. Stevenson is contracted to Zuffa Boxing, of which Alaalshikh is the majority shareholder. Meanwhile, Haney is a DAZN fighter. Next, there is a matter of weight class. Stevenson holds titles at 140 pounds, while Haney competes at welterweight.

To get the fighters to the negotiation table, a catchweight fight with financial incentives for moving up/down needs to happen. Also, promotional flexibility tilts the odds toward it likely happening. DAZN has made waves by working out deals with several promotions for broadcast rights, so they appear open to discussion.

Naoya Inoue vs. Jesse Rodriguez

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Probability: Likely

Rationale: Naoya, regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, needs a legacy-making fight. He's competed mostly unscathed, outclassing some competition while knocking out others.

Rodriguez, like Inoue, is undefeated, finishing opponents in around two-thirds of the time. In order to make the fight happen, Rodriguez will need to make the jump to 122 pounds. Both fighters appear interested in the megafight, and it appears so does Turki Alalshikh.

Jai Opetaia vs. David Benavidez

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Probability: Likely

Rationale: Alalshikh prefers action-packed fights, and matching fighters who together have a stoppage rate of 79% sets the stage for an exciting bout. This matchup is likely to attract a large audience and could perform well on pay-per-view.

The pair came face to face in the ring following Opetaia's win this weekend on the Garcia vs Benn card, making this battle a likely event in the future.

Filip Hrgovic vs. Rico Verhoeven

Usyk vs Verhoeven | IMAGO / Middle East Images

Probability: Longshot

Rationale: Hrgovic flattened prospect Moses Itauma. Meanwhile, Verhoeven can claim that his knockout loss to Usyk was an unfair decision. Yet, what would the hook be for this proposed IBF heavyweight title fight? Hrgovic defeated a 21-year-old stepping up in competition. Verhoeven is coming off a knockout loss. Additionally, fan interest probably would not push Alaalshikh to make this fight.

Terence Crawford vs. Ryan Garcia

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Probability: Serious Longshot

Rationale: Crawford has stated numerous times that he's happily retired. Meanwhile, Garcia just knocked out Conor Benn in two rounds. Yet, that was at 147 pounds.

Crawford is a much bigger fighter, and if Garcia already showed an inability to take a body shot at a lower weight, how does that translate to 168 pounds? Furthermore, how do Garcia's struggles to keep his composure out of the ring potentially hurt the fight?

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez Rematch

Canelo vs Crawford | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Probability: Pure Fantasy

Rationale: In their first fight, Crawford completely outclassed and outpointed Alvarez, calmly dishing out a lesson along the way.

As a result, what appetite for a rematch exists? If Crawford ever decides to come out of retirement, which currently seems unlikely, he will need a compelling incentive in the form of a new challenger. Fans have seen what he did versus Alvarez, and rehashing a lopsided bout doesn't seem that interesting.

Alalshikh will probably make at least a couple of these fights happen. Money creates opportunities that negotiation alone cannot achieve.