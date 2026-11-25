We may see a much improved version of Martin Bakole when he steps into the ring against Deontay Wilder. Unlike some of his previous heavyweight encounters, Bakole will have had a full training camp for this one.

Bakole is once again a replacement opponent, stepping in for the injured Jai Opetaia on the undercard of the Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua heavyweight extravaganza coming from Cardiff, Wales, on December 11.

The UK-based Congolese fighter was originally scheduled to face undefeated Nigerian heavyweight Solomon Adebayo on the same Netflix card. While the heavyweight has once again accepted a fight at short notice, this time he has the benefit of a proper training camp.

Bakole has made a name for himself by parachuting into big opportunities at relatively short notice. Most notably, he stepped in to fight Joseph Parker on a Riyadh Season card with barely any time to prepare for the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Bakole essentially jumped on the first available plane from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reportedly an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

According to one source, as Bakole was getting off the plane during his layover, an older woman asked the Congolese heavyweight to help her with her luggage. Here was Bakole, getting ready for arguably the biggest fight of his career, helping a fellow passenger with her bags.

According to that same source, his only real training in Riyadh ahead of the Parker fight consisted of taking a couple of laps around his hotel in the middle of the night.

I don't have second sources for much of this, but the Bakole I saw in the ring against Parker wasn't the fighter at his best.

Does Deontay Wilder have anything left?

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Standing 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at over 300 pounds for the Parker fight, Bakole is a classic example of the phrase, "The bigger they are, the harder they fall."

But the same could also be said for Deontay Wilder, who looked incredibly vulnerable against Derek Chisora in April, despite emerging with a split-decision victory. At best, he is a palimpsest of the pugilist he once was.

Ultimately, this fight is about seeing how much Wilder has left. Even at 41, Wilder's right hand could still sting. The question is whether he can still consistently put himself in a position to land it against Bakole. Bakole isn't very mobile, so this should be doable.

From a Netflix perspective, if Wilder wins and emerges relatively unscathed, a fourth encounter between Wilder and Tyson Fury or a long-awaited Wilder versus Anthony Joshua fight would make a lot of sense, particularly with a heavyweight world title potentially in the mix. However, it's unclear if Netflix will be involved in much boxing after this event.

Martin Bakole | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Bakole, however, has little reason to worry about Netflix's future programming ambitions. A victory over quondam WBC heavyweight champion Wilder would put the Congolese heavyweight firmly back into the world title conversation and, hopefully, in a first-class seat the next time he travels.