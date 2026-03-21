Eddie Hearn Shares Update on Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Next Fight

Fans have been patiently waiting for an update on when they’ll see Jaron “Boots” Ennis back in the ring. A new statement from his promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed when we might see Ennis next.

The 154-pound star was all but set to fight Vergil Ortiz Jr. before a legal dispute between Ortiz and Golden Boy Promotions shut down fight negotiations. “Boots” last fought in October 2025 against heavy underdog Uisma Lima, sending him to the canvas twice before the fight was stopped in the first round.

Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Xander Zayas would be a mega fight for boxing fans. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ennis moved up to 154 pounds following a sixth-round KO against Eimantas Stanionis to unify the IBF and WBA welterweight titles. His fight with Lima was a “tune-up,” but Hearn told BoxingScene that Ennis could return in a title fight, possibly against WBA and WBO champion Xander Zayas.

"There have been some conversations with Xander Zayas." Eddie Hearn

“As good a fight as the Ortiz fight was, Xander Zayas is right up there as well. Also, we have Josh Kelly, a champion in the weight class as well.”

“It’s been a bit of a frustrating time for “Boots” to be honest. He was supposed to fight in April (or) May. He’s going to be June now. But I guarantee you he will be in a big fight next … by the end of next week, we will be pulling the trigger on a “Boots” fight.”

HEARN CONFIRMS BOOTS-ZAYAS TALKS🥊



Eddie Hearn says that a fight deal for Jaron Ennis will be signed by next week and that Xander Zayas and Josh Kelly are two options for Boots.



Who will Boots fight?🤔 pic.twitter.com/hr1fi3b9R4 — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) March 21, 2026

What fight is most likely next for Jaron Ennis?

Jaron Ennis has multiple options for who he could fight next, but one name seems to be the most prominent.

Current WBO and WBA super welterweight champion Xander Zayas is the most likely candidate to fight Ennis. Zayas is promoted by Bob Arum and Top Rank, who just inked a broadcast deal with DAZN, the same broadcaster as Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Additionally, Top Rank president Todd DuBeof was recently on The Ariel Helwani Show and said that the promotion is very interested in making a fight between the two stars.

"Absolutely [we're interested]. Absolutely [there are talks ongoing]. Yeah, we're talking," DuBeof told Helwani. "I'm not sure Puerto Rico's the place to do it. In a perfect world, I love New York for that fight, but the availability is [difficult]. Xander wants the fight, we'd love to do the fight, and I know that Matchroom and DAZN would love to see Boots get that fight."

Jaron "Boots" Ennis could return to the boxing ring against Xander Zayas or Josh Kelly in June. | Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Hearn feels the same way about a potential Ennis-Xayas fight. The fight would be a massive attraction for both casual fans and hardcore fans.

"There is a huge amount of money in the Boots-Xander Zayas fight." Eddie Hearn

Regardless of who Ennis fights next, people will tune in. But signs point to the massive title fight that his fans have been waiting for.