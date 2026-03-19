Top Rank CEO Bob Arum Excited for 'New Chapter' with DAZN Deal

Nearly one year after their final show on ESPN, Top Rank Boxing finally has a new broadcast partner and Bob Arum could not be more excited about it.

After months of indecisiveness, the promotion finally signed a multi-year deal with DAZN. Arum, the founder, CEO and longtime promoter of Top Rank, sent a message to fans regarding his company's "new chapter" as soon as the deal became official. The 94-year-old expressed excitement to join what he deemed the "global home of boxing."

"We're beginning a new chapter at Top Rank, as we've signed a multi-year partnership with the global home of boxing, DAZN," Arum said.

"This agreement will bring our events, library and unparalleled roster to DAZN and their subscribers. Not only the current great fighters, but the fighters from yesteryear that are legendary in the sport... We're proud of the history we've built over the past six decades, and we're very excited about the next chapter. I look forward to bringing the best fighters and the best fights to fans everywhere watching on DAZN, which is the place to be to watch really great modern boxing."

DAZN is already the exclusive home to all Matchroom Boxing and Queensberry Promotions events, giving it a near-monopoly of the boxing television market. Top Rank will not be exclusive to the network, but all its major events will now be available on the platform that boxing fans are used to for watching fights.

The Top Rank-DAZN deal will reportedly include eight to 10 events per year, though the specific numbers have not been confirmed. Top Rank president Todd DuBoef maintained confidentiality with the exact numbers during his recent interview on 'The Ariel Helwani Show.'

DAZN deal saves Top Rank from state of uncertainty

Bob Arum the founder and CEO of Top Rank, sports his Beto O Rourke cap during the weigh-ins at the Don Haskins Center. | RUBEN R. RAMIREZ/EL PASO TIMES

Since losing its partnership with ESPN, Top Rank had been airing events on its own FAST channel, Top Rank Classics. The promotion's last major fight card featured WBO super welterweight champion Xander Zayas defeating WBA 154-pound titleholder Abass Baraou to unify the titles.

While the Top Rank Classics channel appears to remain up and running, it will likely no longer air any live events. The FAST channel is currently available to stream on Fubo, Tubi, Roku, Vizio and Pluto TV.

Top Rank has also been relying on loaning out its top fighters to other promoters while it worked on securing a new deal. Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington, Keyshawn Davis and Abdullah Mason have each fought on other promoter's events in the last year.