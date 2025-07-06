Eddie Hearn Stakes Claim for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ Next Fight
One of the more intriguing fights on the 2025 boxing calendar is the fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. on August 16, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout for Davis' WBA lightweight belt is a rematch from March 1, when Roach and Davis fought to a controversial majority draw.
The controversy stemmed from Davis taking a knee in the middle of the ninth round without this being called a knockdown by referee Steve Willis. After rising from the knee, Davis went to have his face wiped off by his corner (which is grounds for disqualification), which also went unpenalized. Either of these decisions from Davis receiving the proper consequence would have meant he lost the fight to Roach, thus suffering the first loss of his professional career.
Alas, that was not the case, as "Tank" managed to escape with a draw and keep his belt. And how the boxing world is keen to see if he'll produce a better showing against Roach in this second bout.
If Davis does win, there are a plethora of potential opponents he could face. Perhaps the most popular pick would be WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who faces William Zepeda on July 12.
And in a July 2 interview, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn (who is promoting Shakur for this upcoming fight) made a strong statement about a potential bout between Shakur and Davis.
“I think [Shakur is] going to want to have those big fights. Gervonta Davis against Shakur is another tremendous fight. One of the best in the sport. Let’s get next Saturday dealt with [and] won and that will be the crowning moment for Shakur Stevenson," Hearn said.
Hearn certainly isn't alone in wanting to see Shakur and Tank finally fight after having circled each other for years.
