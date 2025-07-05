Keith Thurman Reveals 'Suspect' Way Manny Pacquiao Can Beat Mario Barrios
Manny Pacquiao's most recent professional victory came against Keith Thurman on July 20, 2019, when he won by split decision that resulted in the first (and only) loss in Thurman's professional career.
Thurman then took several years off boxing before returning to face Mario Barrios on February 5, 2022. He beat Barrios by unanimous decision in that fight, thus giving Barrios the second loss of his professional career (he had lost to Gervonta "Tank" Davis right before that bout).
Thurman having faced both Pacquiao and Barrios makes him uniquely qualified to speak on how their July 19 bout might go down. And during a July 4 interview with FightHype, Thurman detailed an interesting way that Pacquiao could emerge victorious.
"It's hard to know, [with] the age of Pacquiao, what we're going to get from him," Thurman said. "But I'll tell you this: Depending on his conditioning, depending on how much he can pop in on that in-step that he brought to me... if he can get in on that in-step, and if Pacquiao can get in, I know he can hurt Mario Barrios."
He then added, "I think that's the one thing in Pacquiao's favor. Mario Barrios was hurt against Ramos. That's the thing. The defense of Mario Barrios is still suspect. He is there, he is willing to get caught. You can catch the kid. He's not hard to find."
Thurman then continued by saying that if Barrios ultimately stays long and can pepper Pacquiao with his jab, getting him to move his feet and get tired, he thinks the victory will belong to Barrios, and that was his ultimate prediction for who will win.
Thurman will surely be tuned in with the rest of the boxing world to see whether his Pacquiao vs. Barrios prediction will come true on July 19.
