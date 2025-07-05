Floyd Mayweather Exposes 'Broke' Accusers With Supercar Spending Splurge
Back in March, Daniel Geiger of Business Insider made a report that a real estate investment boxing legend Floyd Mayweather had allegedly made in New York City, which Mayweather claimed cost $402 million, never actually occurred. As a result, Mayweather hit Business Insider with a $100 million lawsuit for defamation and denied the report's validity.
In the aftermath of this, a YouTube account called Fighters Corner published a video titled, "Stephen A Smith EXPOSES Floyd Mayweather For Going BANKRUPT After $402 Million SCAM". The video went viral (despite not actually having Smith speaking about Mayweather), and made many wonder whether Mayweather was broke.
Mayweather has since spoken out about this, calling out anybody who claims that he's broke or tries to discredit the amount of money he has in his bank account (which made Teofimo Lopez say, 'I ain't never seen numbers like that in my life!' when he saw it).
But Mayweather isn't relying on others to talk about how much money he still has. He took that upon himself with a July 4 Instagram video that showed him walking around a supercar dealership and showing off four cars that he said he had just purchased.
The post is captioned, "When y’all make another video about me being broke, make sure you include this footage."
After showing the first three cars (which look to be a McLaren, a Porsche, and a Ferrari), Mayweather heads outside to flex a Mercedes-Benz sedan, of which only 99 exist in the world. This was the final supercar that Mayweather said he had purchased.
Mayweather earned his "Money" nickname for the staggering amount of money he earned during his iconic, undefeated professional boxing career. And he clearly wanted to make it knows that he's still got enough of that money to make purchases like these cars.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Makes Explosive Canelo Alvarez Implication Amid Julio Cesar Chavez Jr ICE Arrest, Deportation
Canelo Alvarez Makes Major Admission About Floyd Mayweather Loss
Tyson Fury Coming Out of Retirement, Fighting Opponent In 2026
Eddie Hearn Brilliantly Praises And Roasts Jake Paul In 70 Seconds Of Interview Gold