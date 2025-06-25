Eddie Hearn Talks Canelo vs Crawford Resumes: ‘It’s Chalk and Cheese’
Ahead of their September 13 fight in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford sat down for an interview with Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady, and Dana White.
Canelo recently put Terence Crawford's resume on blast. During the interview he had high praise for the 'great fighter' Crawford is, however, he is skeptical of the quality of opponents 'Bud' has faced. Simply put, Canelo doesn't rate any of Crawford's previous opponents as world class.
Crawford has beaten Errol Spence Jr, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, Jeff Horn, and more in his career. 'Bud', though, bizarrely named Victor Postol and Ricky Burns as his most elite opponents. Nevertheless, he didn't do too well to counter Alvarez's argument.
Eddie Hearn has now discussed the topic and agrees with Canelo's point, but notes that it's not Crawford's fault that he never had the opportunity to fight bigger opponents thus far in his career. Speaking to Figh Hub TV, Hearn said:
Unfortunately for Terence, he has never had the big fights against the greats in their primes. It's not his fault. I said to him on the plane, 'What's the best win of your career?' He went, 'Ricky Burns'. Ricky's my guy, he's a three division world champion and a great fighter. But, when you're talking about pound-for-pound generational great, where are the other wins on your resume?
The Matchroom Boxing head also thinks that the likes of Brook, Khan, and Spence were past their prime when they faced 'Bud' and commented on the comparison between Crawford and Canelo's resumes.
This is a fight that's probably quite personal to him to prove himself as a great. There's no doubt if he wins the fight, he's a great, he's a pound-for-pound tremendous fighter. But, unfortunately, when you look at his resume versus Canelo Alvarez's resume, it's chalk and cheese.
Terence Crawford will have the chance erase those comments when he takes on Canelo Alvarez on September 13. It's easier said than done, though. Crawford having to move up two weight divisions won't help his cause either.
That said, if anybody has the ability, it's Crawford, and throughout his career he's shined when the lights were brightest. Canelo, though, is cut from the same cloth.
The Latest Boxing News
Former Champ Picks Floyd Mayweather vs Terence Crawford Dream Fight Winner
Turki Alalshikh Makes His Opinion Of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Extremely Clear
Shakur Stevenson Brutally Roasts ‘Little Girl’ Gervonta Davis
Imane Khelif Shares Olympic Day Message Amid World Boxing Gender Controversy