Turki Alalshikh Makes His Opinion Of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Extremely Clear
One of the only world-class boxers to have not fought under Turki Alalshikh's 'Riyadh Season' banner is WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis. This is surely owed to some strong opinions that the two sides have of each other.
An example of this is when Tank said of Alalshikh, "Yeah, people selling themselves. That picture with everybody was in the room [posing with Turki Alalshikh]. That looked like some devil s***, didn’t it? Facts, though. Devil s***, like they sold their souls," when speaking about a viral photo of Alalshikh posing with many boxing legends at the end of 2024.
However, it doesn't appear that Alalshikh holds any bad blood toward Davis, which he made clear during a recent conversation that was posted on Ring Magazine's X account on June 23.
"I don't have a problem with [Gervonta] or any fighters. If he respects what we are doing to the boxing, I don't have any problem. And if he want the green light from [Davis' manager Al Haymon], we work with Haymon now. In each card, we have one of two fights with Haymon," Alalshikh said.
"If Gervonta [wants] to enjoy the fast train for the glory, he knows where he can search. And of course, I like and I respect the loyalty for his partner, Haymon. Of course, this is something that makes him, in my eyes, big. And I respect it, because loyalty is important in the life," Alalshikh added.
"And [Davis is] good fighter. But he needs to understand that what we are doing is important for boxing. We work with who respects us, and we have a tough fight. We don't have normal fights."
It sounds like it's up to Davis if and when he'll become willing to work with Alalshikh.
