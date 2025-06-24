Shakur Stevenson Brutally Roasts ‘Little Girl’ Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson is a fight that boxing fans across the globe would love to see. It's a stellar stylistic matchup between two of the top lightweights in the world. Stevenson is the WBC champion of the division, while Davis holds the WBA title.
Stylistically, it's a purist's dream fight. Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts and always seems to find a way to put his opponents down. Stevenson, meanwhile, is often seen as the modern day Floyd Mayweather due to his masterful defense.
They aren't expected to cross paths any time soon as Stevenson has an upcoming fight against William Zepeda on July 12, while Gervonta Davis is expected to have a rematch against Lamont Roach on August 16.
Stevenson, though, is frustrated with "Tank" Davis' antics and brutally roasted him in a recent interview. Speaking to FightHype, he said:
I am done saying it a hundred times, I am willing to make the fight happen. I still feel the same way. He gotta do what he gotta do. I don't wanna keep chasing somebody that's like, he's like a little girl. He feels as though me chasing after him, no, I am just trying to make the best fight in the sport. I am trying to make boxing great. I want to the best versus the best.
He further added:
I want to prove I am the best, that's all I want. It's not that I'm chasing you, I keep your name in my mouth. Bro, it's the fight that the world wants to see, it's the fight that the fans keep calling on. So, that's what I am saying. But with him, it's like a little girl sh*t. He feels like I need him or something. N***a I don't need you, I am already filthy rich.
Stevenson added that it's not the money that interests him for a Davis fight. Instead, he just wants to make the best fights in the sport happen.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Warned Against Making Important Mistake Against Terence Crawford
How To Watch Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Daniel Dubois Reveals The Advantage He Has In His Rematch Against Oleksandr Usyk
Tom Brady Gives Honest Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight