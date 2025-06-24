Boxing

Former Champ Picks Floyd Mayweather vs Terence Crawford Dream Fight Winner

Former champion answers who would have won if Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather fought.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Terence Crawford is perhaps the closest thing to Floyd Mayweather in terms of fighting style among today's boxers. Both are defensively sound; however, Crawford is more of a knockout threat, as statistics show.

Like Mayweather, 'Bud' is undefeated with a 41-0-0 record, boasting 31 knockout wins. Mayweather retired 50-0-0 with 27 stoppage wins.

One might wonder who would've won if the pair crossed paths inside the squared circle, and former IBF lightweight champion Paul Spadafora has answered. He notably sparred Mayweather during the latter's 'Pretty Boy Floyd' career phase.

Floyd Mayweather
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Spadafora has nothing but high praise for Terence Crawford. However, he thinks Mayweather's IQ was something exceptional and believes that would have gotten the job done against 'Bud'. Speaking on The Porterway Podcast, Spadafora said:

That's an amazing fight. I mean, Floyd's IQ is unbelievable. Are we talking about 'Pretty Boy' or 'Money' (Mayweather)?

When told 'Pretty Boy Floyd', the version he sparred, Spadafora backed Mayweather, saying:

I have to go with 'Pretty Boy' on that.

Spadafora further recalled his sparring session with Floyd Mayweather, claiming he should have avoided it as it potentially took away his chance of having an actual fight against Mayweather.

Watch the comments at 1:04:52 mark

Terence Crawford, meanwhile, has always been respectful of Floyd Mayweather and has named him as one of his boxing heroes.

Crawford might take a page or two from Mayweather's book in his upcoming fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Mayweather famously took a 23-year-old Canelo's undefeated record back in 2013, and now 'Bud' is putting his undefeated status on the line against the great Canelo.

MORE: Canelo Alvarez Humbles Floyd Mayweather With Terence Crawford Comparison

While Alvarez doesn't have any notable weakness, he has had issues with boxers who have amazing movement. Dmitry Bivol also capitalized on that, being the only other man to beat the Mexican other than Mayweather.

Terence Crawford, though, is moving up two weight classes, meaning it's important for him to avoid taking a big shot from Canelo. That said, like Mayweather and Bivol, Crawford is an incredible boxer with great movement. Will he get the job done? The questions will be answered in September. The superfight takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Latest Boxing News

Canelo Alvarez And Terence Crawford Talk Mike Tyson’s Controversial Comeback Fight With Jake Paul

Tom Brady Gives Honest Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight

Terence Crawford Reveals Surprising Percent Chance He Has Of Beating Canelo Alvarez

Daniel Dubois Reveals The Advantage He Has In His Rematch Against Oleksandr Usyk

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.