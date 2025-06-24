Former Champ Picks Floyd Mayweather vs Terence Crawford Dream Fight Winner
Terence Crawford is perhaps the closest thing to Floyd Mayweather in terms of fighting style among today's boxers. Both are defensively sound; however, Crawford is more of a knockout threat, as statistics show.
Like Mayweather, 'Bud' is undefeated with a 41-0-0 record, boasting 31 knockout wins. Mayweather retired 50-0-0 with 27 stoppage wins.
One might wonder who would've won if the pair crossed paths inside the squared circle, and former IBF lightweight champion Paul Spadafora has answered. He notably sparred Mayweather during the latter's 'Pretty Boy Floyd' career phase.
Spadafora has nothing but high praise for Terence Crawford. However, he thinks Mayweather's IQ was something exceptional and believes that would have gotten the job done against 'Bud'. Speaking on The Porterway Podcast, Spadafora said:
That's an amazing fight. I mean, Floyd's IQ is unbelievable. Are we talking about 'Pretty Boy' or 'Money' (Mayweather)?
When told 'Pretty Boy Floyd', the version he sparred, Spadafora backed Mayweather, saying:
I have to go with 'Pretty Boy' on that.
Spadafora further recalled his sparring session with Floyd Mayweather, claiming he should have avoided it as it potentially took away his chance of having an actual fight against Mayweather.
Watch the comments at 1:04:52 mark
Terence Crawford, meanwhile, has always been respectful of Floyd Mayweather and has named him as one of his boxing heroes.
Crawford might take a page or two from Mayweather's book in his upcoming fight against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Mayweather famously took a 23-year-old Canelo's undefeated record back in 2013, and now 'Bud' is putting his undefeated status on the line against the great Canelo.
While Alvarez doesn't have any notable weakness, he has had issues with boxers who have amazing movement. Dmitry Bivol also capitalized on that, being the only other man to beat the Mexican other than Mayweather.
Terence Crawford, though, is moving up two weight classes, meaning it's important for him to avoid taking a big shot from Canelo. That said, like Mayweather and Bivol, Crawford is an incredible boxer with great movement. Will he get the job done? The questions will be answered in September. The superfight takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
