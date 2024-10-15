Eddie Hearn Was Furious Following Bivol's Loss To Beterbiev In Riyadh
By Miriam Onyango
Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Dmitry Bivol, seemed like a typical example of a sour loser following his fighter's 12-round majority decision loss to undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in Riyadh on Saturday night. He was unable to comprehend what had occurred to his boxer Bivol, who had buckled under the force of Beterbiev's powerful hits during their fight.
Matchroom boss Hearn was shocked to see Bivol lose since he had anticipated Bivol winning 8–4. It was evident what had transpired. Bivol quit fighting and ran the final five rounds, losing, once he began taking serious hits from Beterbiev in the seventh round. Bivol felt distressed and afraid. It was obvious to any judge that Bivol had lost his mind. Hearn need to congratulate the judge who scored it 116–112 instead of lamenting over his poor performance.
Hearn claims he wants the judge who gave Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) the decision to win the bout to never work another fight. Naturally, Hearn's ambitions for a matchup with Canelo Alvarez—which would have taken place if Bivol had prevailed—are dashed by his defeat. Rematching Canelo and Bivol would have been extremely profitable and brought in enormous wealth. Rather, Bivol loses for the first time, and as his career appears to be in jeopardy, he must attempt to exact revenge. That appears unfavorable.
Bivol might have a much worse outcome in a rematch if Beterbiev knocks him out. Bivol will be Hearn's worthless counterweight if he loses to Beterbiev once more. Hearn will be limited to using Bivol as a B-player against Joshua Buatsi, David Morrell, or David Benavidez.
“How can we forget what just happened in the ring? Do we want to forget about in one of the biggest fights of our generation and in the most important fight of Bivol’s life, you give him four rounds? It’s absolutely disgusting,” said Eddie Hearn in media reports.
“They knew Artur Beterbiev had lost this fight. Top Rank knew Beterbiev had lost this fight. Then, the word got around that Artur Beterbiev had won a majority decision. I’m absolutely baffled and disgusted by the scorecard of 116-112. 115-113, I don’t like it,” added Hearn.